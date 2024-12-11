Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rains Tomorrow: IMD Issues Alert For 27 Districts

Tamil Nadu Rains: Tamil Nadu, including its capital Chennai, geared up for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an intense weather system beginning today. The IMD reported that the Northeast Monsoon had entered its next phase, with a deep depression forming in the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal. This system was likely to intensify further and move toward the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, bringing significant rainfall and potential disruptions to the region.

Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

The IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts for December 11 and 12. In its latest weather bulletin, the department forecasted thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by light rain in some areas. Early morning mist or haze was also expected, with temperatures ranging from 32°C during the day to 24-25°C at night.

Other districts such as Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi were also on alert for heavy downpours.

The delta districts, including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Pudukkottai, were predicted to bear the brunt of the deep depression’s impact, facing risks of intense precipitation and possible flooding.

Advisory for Residents and Tourists

Authorities advised residents in high-risk areas to stay indoors and take precautions during the rainfall. For tourists planning visits to popular destinations like Kodaikanal and Coonoor, officials recommended postponing travel plans for the next three days due to potential hazards posed by heavy rains and landslides.

Fishermen in the region were specifically warned to avoid venturing into the sea from December 11 to 13, as the weather system was expected to create rough sea conditions, posing severe risks to those at sea.

Impact and Preparedness

Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts are particularly vulnerable during the Northeast Monsoon season, which spans from October to December. The state frequently experiences heavy rainfall due to low-pressure systems and depressions forming over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD highlighted that this phase of the monsoon often brings significant weather events, necessitating a high level of preparedness.

In addition to rainfall alerts, local authorities have taken steps to mitigate potential damage. Efforts include monitoring vulnerable areas, clearing drainage systems to prevent waterlogging, and issuing continuous updates to residents. The public was urged to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading misinformation about the weather situation.