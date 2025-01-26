Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Skips Governor's Reception On Republic Day

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chose not to attend the traditional 'At Home' reception hosted by Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Republic Day. According to reports, instead of attending Raj Bhavan, Stalin visited Madurai to attend a felicitation event on Sunday in honour of his efforts to cancel the controversial tungsten mining project in the state. Stalin’s decision to skip the event was supported by his party, the DMK, and its allies, including the Congress party, who had already announced their boycott of the Governor’s reception. The function at Raj Bhavan saw attendance from leaders of the opposition AIADMK, BJP, DMDK, Tamil Maanila Congress, and other regional parties.

In Madurai, Chief Minister Stalin spoke about the tungsten mining issue and stressed that the victory belonged to the people, not to him personally. He expressed gratitude to the elders of the village who had invited him for the felicitation and reiterated that his government would always stand with the people of Tamil Nadu. The event was a celebration of the Union government’s recent decision to annul the auction for tungsten mining, a move that had been opposed by the state’s leadership.

Governor Ravi, who had been vocal in his criticism of the DMK-led state government on several issues, including the financial health of state-run universities, thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for their participation in the Republic Day events. He shared a post on social media expressing his gratitude and described the vibrant turnout of diverse groups, including farmers, fishermen, social workers, and students, at the Raj Bhavan reception.

During the event, Governor Ravi also presented the 'Governor's Award -2024' to six individuals for their outstanding contributions in the fields of social service and environmental protection. The cultural program held at Raj Bhavan marked the festive atmosphere of the traditional Republic Day reception.

This year’s Republic Day events in Tamil Nadu were marked by a clear political divide, with the state’s ruling party and its allies choosing to boycott the Governor’s reception in protest against the ongoing tensions between the state government and the Governor.

