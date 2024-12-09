Teen Girl Set on Fire by Stalker After Rejection, Dies in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala district has died after a 21-year-old man set her on fire following her rejection of his repeated advances.

The accused, identified as Raghavendra, suffered 70% burns in the fire he started, news agency PTI has reported, and was later taken into police custody.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Raghavendra, who had been proposing to the victim for over three years, went to her grandparents’ home in Nandyala, where she was staying.

Police said the victim, originally from Kakinada district, had moved there to escape his persistent attention. However, Raghavendra continued to pursue her.

At around 4 am, Raghavendra allegedly entered the girl’s room, locked the door, and poured petrol on her before setting her on fire. Reports indicated that he gagged her to prevent her from screaming for help. The victim suffered fatal burns, while Raghavendra, who tried to flee the scene, was caught by locals and handed over to the police. He is currently undergoing treatment for severe burns.

Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, and police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Andhra Pradesh’s Home Minister, Anitha V, has instructed the formation of multiple investigation teams and has been in contact with local police officials to ensure a quick inquiry.