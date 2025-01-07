Published 15:09 IST, January 7th 2025
Timeline of Delhi Elections: From Announcement to Results
The announcement sets the stage for a fierce triangular contest as the AAP, BJP, and Congress gear up for a battle for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. The announcement sets the stage for a fierce triangular contest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and Congress gear up for a battle for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.
Delhi Polls on February 5, ECI Announces Schedule
The ECI provided a detailed timeline for the polls:
- Notification date: January 10, 2025
- Last date for filing nominations: January 17, 2025
- Scrutiny of nominations: January 18, 2025
- Last date for withdrawal of nominations: January 20, 2025
- Polling date: February 5, 2025
- Counting of votes: February 8, 2025
A Three-way Contest
This election marks a high-stakes battle for Delhi, with AAP seeking a third consecutive term under Arvind Kejriwal , while BJP and Congress aim to unseat the ruling party. AAP had dominated the 2020 Assembly elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats, leaving just eight for the BJP. Congress drew a blank last time but is determined to make a comeback in this contest.
All three parties have expressed confidence in securing victory, setting the stage for an intense political showdown.
Over 1.55 Crore Voters in Delhi
Ahead of the poll announcement, the Chief Electoral Officer released the final electoral roll on Monday, revealing that Delhi now has 1,55,24,858 registered voters, a 1.09% increase from the October 29, 2024, draft list. The 70 constituencies include 58 general and 12 reserved for Scheduled Castes.
