Published 17:54 IST, December 15th 2024

Two Army Jawans Injured as Vehicle Rolls Down Gorge in Bandipora

Two Army jawans were injured after an Indian Army vehicle travelling from Bandipora towards Gurez skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bandipora Accident: Indian Army Vehicle Meets with Accident, Two Jawans Injured | Image: Republic

Bandipora: At least two Army jawans were injured after an Indian Army vehicle travelling from Bandipora towards Gurez skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge on Sunday. According to the reports, the accident took place near Zedkhusi Nallah on Sunday, leaving two Army soldiers injured. The injured jawans were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is claimed to be stable. 

According to the information, the cause of the incident was heavy snowfall, which resulted in slippery roads. It was during the time of travel that the vehicle suddenly went out of control and rolled down the road. 

The Army vehicle was completely damaged after the incident. 

On information, the district administration rushed to the spot to initiate a rescue operation. 

Further details are being awaited. 

Updated 17:54 IST, December 15th 2024

