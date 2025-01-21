Two Workers Die of Suspected Asphyxiation in Gujarat Sewage Pumping Station

Surendranagar: Two workers died of suspected asphyxiation inside an underground sewage pumping station which they entered to clean in Patdi town of Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday, according to police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police J D Purohit said that the incident took place approximately around noon.

The two workers entered the pumping station without safety gears for cleaning it and died of suspected asphyxiation, he said.

The worker was rushed to a hospital for treatment after the two workers fell unconscious but were declared dead, according to a Patdi police station official.

The deceased, identified as Jayesh Patadiya and Chirag Patadiya, were contract workers of the Patdi Municipality.

The incident occurred a day before Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's scheduled visit to Patdi.