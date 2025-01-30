Search icon
India News
Published 15:27 IST, January 30th 2025

3 Killed, 4 Injured In Head-on Collision Between Truck, Dumper in UP

Three people died and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a dumper in Mohammadabad area on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Farrukhabad (UP): Three people died and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a dumper in Mohammadabad area here on Thursday, police said.

The truck, loaded with gas cylinders, and a dumper coming from Bohorikpur collided head-on near Kumhauli village in Mohammadabad Kotwali area at around 7 am, they said.

Truck driver Abhimanyu (42), dumper driver Rahul (40) and Ramkishore (55) died in the accident and four people got injured, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:27 IST, January 30th 2025

