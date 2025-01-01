Lucknow Shocker: Man Kills Mother, Four Sisters on New Year's Eve Amid Family Dispute

Lucknow: In a shocking incident on New Year ’s Eve, a 24-year-old man from Agra killed five members of his family at a hotel in the Naka area of Lucknow. The accused, Arshad, was detained by police after confessing to the murders, which allegedly stemmed from a family dispute. The victims had reportedly checked into Hotel Sharanjit on December 30, said an official.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," DCP Central Lucknow Raveena Tyagi said.

According to the police, the victims included Arshad’s mother, Asma, and his four sisters—Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), and Rahmeen (18). DCP Tyagi confirmed the incident, stating that the accused was apprehended at the crime scene shortly after committing the crime.

Confession Video Surfaces

Arshad reportedly recorded a video after the murders. In the video, Arshad claimed his family was under severe distress, accusing neighbors of encroaching on their land and issuing threats to abduct and exploit his sisters.

Senior officials and local police rushed to the spot after getting the information. The forensic teams have been deployed at the crime spot to collect evidence while a detailed probe has been launched into the matter, Tyagi said.