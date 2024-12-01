UP Shocker: Man Falls to His Death While Spitting Tobacco From Moving Bus

Lucknow: A 65-year-old man fell to his death while trying to spit tobacco from a moving bus. The incident reportedly took place on the Purvanchal Expressway when the bus was on its way to Azamgarh from Lucknow.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Jiyawan, a resident of Chhatri Road, Chinhat.

"The passenger was chewing tobacco. He opened the bus door to spit, but he lost his balance and fell out of the moving vehicle. He died on the spot due to the injuries," the driver of the bus told a leading media outlet.

Once the incident was reported, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), along with local police, arrived at the scene. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Sub-Inspector Ramdev Kumar said the deceased's family had been informed, and the body was sent for a postmortem.