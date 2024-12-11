Search icon
  Varanasi Shocker: Seeking Goddess Kali's Darshan, Priest Slits Throat And Dies

Published 20:34 IST, December 11th 2024

Varanasi Shocker: Seeking Goddess Kali's Darshan, Priest Slits Throat And Dies

Amit Sharma, an ardent devotee of Maa Kali, slit his throat at his rented accommodation in Gaighat Pathangali.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Amit Sharma, an ardent devotee of Maa Kali, slit his throat at his rented accommodation in Gaighat Pathangali.

New Delhi: A 45-year-old priest in Varanasi ended his life after his prayers to goddess Kali went unanswered, police said.  

Amit Sharma, an ardent devotee of Maa Kali, reportedly slit his throat on Sunday evening at his rented accommodation in Gaighat Pathangali. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, Sharma succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Reports revealed that Sharma had locked himself in a room for 24 hours, beginning Saturday, chanting "Maa Kali, Darshan De" in the hope that the goddess would appear before him. However, as time passed without the anticipated vision, the priest grew disheartened and used a knife to inflict the fatal injury.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ishan Soni confirmed the incident, stating, "He was insistent that goddess Kali would appear. When that did not happen, he slit his throat. He was taken to a hospital’s trauma centre but could not survive."

Sharma’s landlord shared that the priest had been a tenant for seven years. Known for his deep faith, Sharma often offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and accompanied tourists on religious pilgrimages.

Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

Updated 20:34 IST, December 11th 2024

