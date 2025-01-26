VIDEO: Clash Between Former and Current MLA In Uttarakhand, Gunshots Fired

Roorkee: A clash broke out between former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar in Uttarakhand, resulting in a firing incident at the latter’s office premises.

According to the video that has surfaced on social media platforms, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion can be seen allegedly firing from a pistol at the office premises of the independent MLA, Umesh Kumar

In a retaliatory step, MLA Umesh Kumar with several supporters moved towards the office of the former MLA; however, he was stopped by the police midway.

Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been arrested by the police, and a process is underway to hand him over to Haridwar Police.

"This is injustice..." said former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion after being arrested by police.