VIDEO: Clash Between Former and Current MLA In Uttarakhand, Gunshots Fired
A clash broke out between former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar in Uttarakhand, resulting in a firing incident.
Roorkee: A clash broke out between former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar in Uttarakhand, resulting in a firing incident at the latter’s office premises.
According to the video that has surfaced on social media platforms, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion can be seen allegedly firing from a pistol at the office premises of the independent MLA, Umesh Kumar
In a retaliatory step, MLA Umesh Kumar with several supporters moved towards the office of the former MLA; however, he was stopped by the police midway.
Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been arrested by the police, and a process is underway to hand him over to Haridwar Police.
"This is injustice..." said former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion after being arrested by police.
This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
