Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • VIDEO: Clash Between Former and Current MLA In Uttarakhand, Gunshots Fired

Published 20:13 IST, January 26th 2025

VIDEO: Clash Between Former and Current MLA In Uttarakhand, Gunshots Fired

A clash broke out between former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar in Uttarakhand, resulting in a firing incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Clash broke out between former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar in Uttarakhand | Image: X

Roorkee: A clash broke out between former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar in Uttarakhand, resulting in a firing incident at the latter’s office premises. 

According to the video that has surfaced on social media platforms, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion can be seen allegedly firing from a pistol at the office premises of the independent MLA, Umesh Kumar 

In a retaliatory step, MLA Umesh Kumar with several supporters moved towards the office of the former MLA; however, he was stopped by the police midway. 

Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been arrested by the police, and a process is underway to hand him over to Haridwar Police.

"This is injustice..." said former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion after being arrested by police.

This is a developing story, and further details are awaited. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:27 IST, January 26th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: