Published 19:55 IST, December 13th 2024
Viral Video: Haryana Man Throws Divorce Party, Poses With Mannequin of Ex-Wife
A video is going viral on social media that shows a Haryana man throwing a divorce party.
A man named Manjeet, who got married to Komal in the year 2020, ended his unhappy marriage recently.
In the viral video Manjeet can be seen celebrating his divorce with a poster dating his marriage and divorce. The man can also be seen posing with a mannequin.
Divorce party begins with cake cutting ceremony and dance along with friends.
Haryana Man Divorce Party Viral Video
Netizens React To Viral Video
As video goes viral across various social media platform netizens share their opinions in the comment section below. One viewer says, “Very emotional” where as another user wrote, “Ek sahi bol rahe ho aap.”
