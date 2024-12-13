Viral Video: Haryana Man Throws Divorce Party, Poses With Mannequin of Ex-Wife

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media that shows a Haryana man throwing a divorce party.

A man named Manjeet, who got married to Komal in the year 2020, ended his unhappy marriage recently.

In the viral video Manjeet can be seen celebrating his divorce with a poster dating his marriage and divorce. The man can also be seen posing with a mannequin.

Divorce party begins with cake cutting ceremony and dance along with friends.

Haryana Man Divorce Party Viral Video

Netizens React To Viral Video