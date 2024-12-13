Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Viral Video: Haryana Man Throws Divorce Party, Poses With Mannequin of Ex-Wife

Published 19:55 IST, December 13th 2024

Viral Video: Haryana Man Throws Divorce Party, Poses With Mannequin of Ex-Wife

A video is going viral on social media that shows a Haryana man throwing a divorce party.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Haryana Divorce Party Viral Video | Image: X

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media that shows a Haryana man throwing a divorce party. 

A man named Manjeet, who got married to Komal in the year 2020, ended his unhappy marriage recently.

In the viral video Manjeet can be seen celebrating his divorce with a poster dating his marriage and divorce. The man can also be seen posing with a mannequin. 

Divorce party begins with cake cutting ceremony and dance along with friends. 

Haryana Man Divorce Party Viral Video    

Netizens React To Viral Video

As video goes viral across various social media platform netizens share their opinions in the comment section below. One viewer says, “Very emotional” where as another user wrote, “Ek sahi bol rahe ho aap.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:55 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.