We Aim to Make India A Global Innovation Powerhouse: President Murumu Addresses Joint Session of Parliament | Excerpts

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hailed the government for its achievements in empowering the poor, middle class and women in the country. Addressing the joint session of the Parliament ahead of the economic survey the president said that the government's mantra is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

She said, “My government believes in empowering the country under the leadership of women.”

“The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. The government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election…My government believes in women-led development in the country...The government aims to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati didi'.…," she said.

“Today, India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology...Developed nations of the world are also impressed with the success of India's UPI transactions system...My Government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality,” she added.

"Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse...In the area of artificial intelligence, India AI Mission has been started," the President emphasised.

Before starting her address, the President paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. She also offered tributes to the victims of the Maha Kumbh stampede.

"The historic Mahakumbh is also going on in the country. Mahakumbh is a festival of India's cultural identity and social enlightenment. Crores of devotees have already taken the holy dip in Mahakumbh. I express grief over the incident that happened in the Mouni Amavaasya. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Key Highlights From President Murmu's Address:

"Today our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups to sports to space...India is showing the way to the world in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of technology"

"It is a matter of great pride for the Parliament that today women in large numbers are flying fighter aircraft, joining Police and also leading corporates in the country...Our daughters are making the country proud by winning Olympic medals"

"To ensure health services to all citizens, 1.75 lakh 'Arogyoa Mandir have been established in the country. Looking at the rising number of cancer patients, custom duty on many cancer medicines has been waived off."

"India's metro rail network has now crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone. India has the world's third-largest metro network"

"The country's aviation sector is progressing rapidly with the airline companies placing orders of 1700 new aircraft."

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed and now the country will be connected by railway line from Kashmir to Kanyakumari"

"Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs and e-commerce export hubs are encouraging business in all sectors in the country"

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and above. The government has placed special focus on the education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them, Murmu said.

My government has taken strong steps to provide Awaas through Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna. The government has also decided to provide 3 crores more houses under this scheme.

Following the President's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday. It would be tabled in Lok Sabha at noon and 2 PM in Rajya Sabha.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

The document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.

The budget will be presented on February 1. On budget day, the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Notably, the budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4.