We'll Expose Truth: J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Mystery Behind 17 Deaths in Rajouri

Badhaal: Asserting that a probe is underway to unravel the mystery behind 17 deaths in this village of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday assured people that all questions will be answered soon.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the village to express sympathy with the bereaved families, Abdullah said building big hospitals everywhere is not possible but inadequacy in the health sector at district levels will be addressed to provide better healthcare facilities to people in remote pockets.

Seventeen persons, including 13 children, belonging to three related families died under mysterious circumstances here between December 7 and January 19.

“Why this happened? We need an answer to this question. It's not a disease, so a police investigation is underway. They have formed a special investigation team and will complete their probe.

“The Centre has also deputed a team which is collecting samples and doing their activities. I want to assure all that the joint efforts of civil administration, police and the government of India will find out the answers to all questions about what had happened,” the chief minister said.

He said his government responded immediately on getting information about the tragedy.

“The health department mobilized its teams and also involved other departments...the district administration also tried to understand the reasons (behind the deaths).

"First, the focus was to know whether this is the result of any disease and in case it is a disease our biggest responsibility was to ensure that it does not spread. All the tests were conducted and the results revealed that there are no bacteria or viruses,” the chief minister said.

He said the investigation is ongoing and so far no concrete reason was found about the unfortunate deaths in the three families, mostly of children.

Asked about opposition criticism of his government over the handling of the situation, Abdullah said he would not like to do politics on such a happening.

“...Had we worked in haste and taken any wrong step, then you would have blamed us (for the deaths). The administration responded to the situation in a right way and the local MLA (Javaid Iqbal Choudhary) was there on the ground, taking the people into confidence and keeping them informed.

“We took time because we failed to establish the reason for the deaths. But we will expose the truth though it will take two or three more days and we have no issues with it,” he said, adding “we will come out with the answers to all the questions”.

The chief minister said he had talked to the deputy commissioner and the MLA who have given some suggestions which will be implemented soon.

Responding to another question about the need to improve health infrastructure, the chief minister said you cannot build big hospitals everywhere, which are sanctioned as far as need, population, requirement and situation.

“Big hospitals cannot be built in remote areas but we will try to address any shortcoming in community health centres, public health centres and sub-district hospitals with the passage of time,” he said.