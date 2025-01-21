Bhaav 2025- The Makakumbh of Art and Culture

Bhaav 2025: Right from celebrating and acknowledging the unique contribution of trans artists and communities in enriching India’s art and cultural traditions with performances and conversations with Padmashri Manjamma Jogathi and Sushant Divgikar better known as Rani Ko-He-Nur; to being witness to over 70 legendary performances, lecture demonstrations and talks from masters like Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, Padmashri Uma Maheshwari, Padmashri Omprakash Sharma, Padmashri Waman Kendre, 93-Year-old Veena maestro R. Vishweshvaran and the 88-year-old Mridangam legend Vidwan A.V. Anand; to being an avant-garde celebration of not just traditional art forms but also contemporary art, in its third edition, Bhaav-The Expressions Summit 2025 being hosted at The Art of Living International Center from 23-26 January is all set to be a unique and immersive experience for the 600 delegates and artists arriving at the center, who will dive into their art forms, perform, teach and learn from each other.

“Even if one culture, religion or civilization disappears, then the world will be poorer for it,” says the global humanitarian and spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar whose vision has guided this mega celebration of cultures, “Every culture is part of the world heritage and we must preserve and maintain all of them.”

In a show of unconditional support for Indian culture and artists, Hon. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also be present at the summit.

BHAAV – A Journey Within

BHAAV celebrates art’s power to heal, elevate, and inspire. In a fast-paced world, this initiative encourages artists to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their creative purpose. Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, BHAAV fosters spiritual creativity, viewing art as meditation and a path to the divine. Workshops emphasize Art of Living values—harmony, compassion, and inner peace—guiding artworks that explore emotional well-being, sustainability, empowerment, and cultural heritage.

Renowned artists Jagannath and Pranati Panda share insights on creative journeys, while Nidhi Panta’s sessions offer practical strategies on art markets, empowering participants to position their work effectively and meaningfully.



Here are 10 facts you need to know about India’s biggest art and cultural amalgam this year:

The extraordinary lineup of performances by legends: Performances and Lec-dems at Bhaav this year include stalwarts like Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, Padmashri Uma Maheshwari, Padmashri Omprakash Sharma, Padmashri Waman Kendre, 93-Year-old Veena maestro R. Vishweshvaran and the 88-year-old Mridangam legend Vidwan A.V. Anand, one of the few left-handed percussionists to play Mridangam; first professional Female Tabla virtuoso in the world, Anuradha Pal; legendary Veena player R Vishweshvaran; Kuchipudi legend Sunanda Devi; Carnatic Doyle Ratnam Rajam Shankar; Kathak legend Maneesha Sathe; Poet, Writer, and Journalist Aalok Srivastav; Folk legend Dr. Ganesh Chandanashive, among others.

A melting pot of India’s greatest artists and budding talents and aspirants: Shunning the elitism that usually comes associated with cultural and classical art festivals, Bhaav brings together legends, masters, and budding artists as well as sincere aspirants and students in a space of sharing and rejoicing in the glory of their art form over the three days. Contemporary art forms find a space too. Avant-garde in the true sense, the festival will also see contemporary artists perform and discuss their work including artists like Aditi Mangaldas known for her classical Kathak as well as contemporary dance based on Kathak.

Bhaav Expo 2025- the best of Indian craftsmanship and performance arts to explore and learn from Bhaav Expo 2025 will spotlight the works of homegrown entrepreneurs and artists committed to preserving and promoting rich Indian craftsmanship. Not just that, the expo also offers a unique shopping experience and workshops with experts for you to learn about various artistic styles right from Madhubani to Kalamkari, Kerala Mural Painting, Warli, Gond Art, Pattachitra, Mysore painting. Lose yourself in the grand affair of stunning handicrafts, handlooms, beauty products, accessories, apparel, decorative items, and traditional delicacies. In a riveting display of India’s cultural tapestry, you can witness everything from mesmerizing tribal dance performances, the soulful Tyagaraja Aaradhana celebrating Carnatic music, the mystical Muthappan Theyyam from Kerala, and an enlightening Sanskrit exhibition showcasing ancient wisdom and its modern relevance!

20 musical instruments and a mix of folk and classical dance forms: Bhaav will feature a mesmerizing mix of 20+ instruments, including Tabla, Pakhavaj, Mridangam, Dholak, Sarangi, Harmonium, Sitar, Veena, Flute, Saxophone, and Geo Shred. Among the dance forms represented at the summit we have Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Mohiniattam, Kathakali, Sattriya, and Manipuri, while also giving space to folk forms like Chhau, Lavani, Garba, and 7-8 other folk dances from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Revival of art forms At Bhaav, we will get to know about Maach – folk dance-drama from Madhya Pradesh, traditionally performed by men, but this time with with women participants. Maach is a truly unique and dying folk tradition.

Celebrating the contribution of the trans community to India’s cultural traditions: Bhaav will acknowledge and celebrate the unique contribution of the trans community with important participation and conversations with artists like Padmashri Manjamma Jogathi, who has taken the Jogathi dance tradition to a global platform and is first Trans president of Karnataka Janpada Academy (States most prestigious body dedicated to performing arts. ) Sushant Divgikar also known as Rani Ko-He-Nur, a strong voice for the community will be present at the festival too. Bhaav will witness Saptamatrika, a Bharatnatyam performance by 10 transgender artists from Kolkata lead by Ratri Das.

Age no bar: In what will be a truly ageless celebration of artistic heritage, Bhaav features not only a 93 year old Veena Artist who will be receiving the Kalasarathi Awards but 8-9 year-old budding talents for showcasing extraordinary talent and curiosity for learning.

Theatrical art forms find an expression here: Bhaav this year will also feature theater legends, and actors who have taken theater in folk and contemporary forms to the world stage, having spent years in promoting Indian theater arts, right from Padmashri Omprakash Sharma, who will present Maach, a theatre form primarily performed by men that Sharma has now opened up for women artists as well, representing rare divine stories from the heartland of Madhya Pradesh; to Padmashri Balwant Thakur, Indian theatre personality and scholar, known for bringing Dogri theatre to international notice and theater stalwart Padmashri Waman Kendre, Former director, NSD.

Blending culture and spirituality: Bhaav is not just a platform for cultural performance and expression, but it provides a refreshing and rejuvenating atmosphere for artists to go within themselves, and their source from where all creativity sprouts from, something that is reflected in the theme this year- "Inner Peace and Outer Dynamism," focusing on nurturing soulful artistry through centeredness and creativity. The festival will have a unique theme for each day:

24 January – Abhivyakti (Expression)

25 January – Adhigati (Joy of learning)

26 January – Anubhuti (Experience)

Divine Equations