Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:58 IST, January 29th 2025

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: When Will It Open & How Much Will It Cost?

Delhi-Dehradun expressway is approximately 210 kilometers, aims to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Dehradun expressway | Image: representative

Info: The much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is set to open in phased manner. This major infrastructure project, spanning approximately 210 kilometers, aims to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Key Details
Project Cost: The expressway is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹13,000 crore (approximately $1.6 billion).

Route: The expressway will connect key cities including Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur, and will feature an elevated wildlife corridor to protect local fauna.

Features: The expressway will include 113 underpasses, 5 railway overbridges, 4 major bridges, and 62 bus shelters. It will also have a 12-km elevated wildlife corridor over Rajaji National Park.

Travel Time: Once operational, the expressway will drastically cut travel time, making the journey more efficient and convenient for commuters and tourists.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway with total length 210 km is divided into 4 phases, Phase 1 and 4 are ready to open.

Environmental Considerations
A notable feature of the expressway is its eco-sensitive design, especially the 12-km elevated wildlife corridor that ensures the safe movement of animals and elephants. This corridor is set to be Asia's longest, highlighting the project's commitment to environmental conservation3.

Economic Impact
The expressway is expected to boost economic activities by improving connectivity for businesses and tourism in the region. It will facilitate easier access to hill stations and pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, enhancing tourism and local economies4.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a significant step towards enhancing road infrastructure in India. With its opening in January 2025, it promises to bring about a transformative change in travel between Delhi and Dehradun, making it faster, safer, and more convenient for everyone.

Updated 19:58 IST, January 29th 2025

