LIVE | Kerala Lottery (29.01.25): Fifty Fifty FF-127 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FD 378982

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-127 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FD 378982 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: P A GANESH

Agency No.: D 2844

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FH 622208 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: SURYA PRAKASH

Agency No.: A 5131

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FA 378982

FB 378982

FC 378982

FE 378982

FF 378982

FG 378982

FH 378982

FJ 378982

FK 378982

FL 378982

FM 378982



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-127: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0035 0201 0530 0539 0570 0862 0978 1169 2313 2960 3592 3727 3877 5364 6091 8468 8556 8672 8865 9267 9550 9553 9815

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0927 1308 3068 3537 3723 4673 5499 5908 5950 6270 9288 9875

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0100 0167 0907 2214 2687 3071 3618 4112 4489 4664 5110 5310 5785 5813 7438 7509 7788 8578 8757 8774 8844 9365 9565 9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0089 0200 0213 0230 0906 1374 1551 1729 1808 1860 2000 2010 2120 2190 2203 2298 2404 2612 2629 2635 2639 2684 2827 2953 2957 2989 2992 3331 3346 3357 3474 3529 3573 3617 3820 3959 4050 4074 4262 4265 4638 4770 4886 4895 4966 4995 5058 5077 5091 5105 5294 5409 5441 5514 5567 5856 5913 5934 5941 5992 6291 6788 7233 7262 7335 7424 7465 7471 7505 7685 7726 7906 8036 8157 8221 8322 8407 8564 8584 8695 8808 9002 9006 9170 9179 9292 9360 9540 9556 9581 9707 9710 9740 9792 9806 9987

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0004 0046 0074 0186 0215 0336 0358 0406 0441 0508 0752 0886 0986 1024 1072 1081 1116 1133 1134 1142 1156 1201 1350 1371 1564 1589 1704 2216 2397 2455 2470 2513 2558 2826 2930 3049 3107 3144 3180 3187 3292 3330 3386 3615 3935 3988 4004 4068 4075 4082 4202 4238 4282 4433 4483 4484 4506 4596 4646 4654 4777 4860 4956 4969 5136 5245 5274 5279 5296 5325 5568 5809 5811 5834 5871 5885 6013 6046 6286 6439 6505 6540 6548 6618 6651 6869 7002 7007 7033 7100 7130 7149 7173 7558 7729 7804 7892 7934 7986 8139 8233 8306 8313 8395 8461 8526 8591 8764 8789 8851 8915 8923 9149 9172 9217 9322 9346 9426 9580 9617 9620 9670 9843 9943 9968 9995

FIFTY FIFTY FF-127 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000