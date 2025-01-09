LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.01.2025) KARUNYA KN-555 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PR 370854

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-555 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PR 370854 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SAJESH P V

Agency No.: C 4328



LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PZ 591039 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: SREELATHA S

Agency No.: T 3666



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PN 174000

2) PO 849613

3) PP 505967

4) PR 669461

5) PS 778072

6) PT 652616

7) PU 688342

8) PV 767690

9) PW 200717

10) PX 807522

11) PY 728860

12) PZ 678635

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 1117 1244 1560 1845 1848 2276 2710 3725 4011 4130 5446 5468 6284 6729 7703 8037 8824 9928

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0060 0350 0539 0558 0681 0760 1445 2343 2410 2466 2658 3925 3960 3979 4327 4567 4857 4888 5064 5296 5953 6679 7106 7508 8439 8669 8700 9129 9295 9494 9539 9577 9862 9915

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0232 0326 0367 0391 0413 0439 0444 0470 0480 0601 1021 1051 1069 1294 1311 1471 1547 1863 1919 1963 2429 2610 2631 2661 2798 2805 2864 3053 3085 3434 3601 3839 3980 4560 4660 4666 4804 4945 4958 4979 5230 5418 5514 5611 5859 5942 6032 6055 6299 6614 6735 6890 6917 7139 7191 7454 7490 7622 7647 7742 7787 7876 7941 8197 8255 8269 8531 8644 8822 8878 8918 9105 9168 9397 9583 9639 9725 9833 9850 9993

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0132 0151 0155 0295 0342 0368 0588 0600 0616 0633 0774 0846 0947 1010 1025 1027 1030 1048 1157 1221 1246 1250 1373 1551 1622 1684 1916 1996 2012 2014 2120 2197 2199 2301 2359 2517 2591 2642 2683 2722 3010 3104 3107 3213 3230 3363 3379 3526 3584 3721 4004 4007 4046 4111 4138 4291 4297 4313 4361 4392 4399 4428 4586 4653 4663 4801 4863 4980 5060 5163 5179 5242 5272 5331 5647 5730 5737 5740 5741 5771 5978 5986 6196 6231 6285 6351 6564 6781 6837 6870 7145 7156 7184 7215 7235 7248 7322 7347 7467 7564 7595 7643 7656 7664 7680 7711 7747 7870 8125 8130 8296 8371 8399 8426 8544 8605 8629 8696 8909 9023 9112 9350 9572 9705 9864 9877

Karunya Plus KN-555 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)