LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-551 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PS 94608

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-551 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PS 946089 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: MANOJAN T P

Agency No.: M 3043



LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PN 101897 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: VIDYA RAMAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: A 6332

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PN 657040 (CHITTUR)

2) PO 374958 (KOZHIKKODE)

3) PP 242078 (PALAKKAD)

4) PR 161267 (THRISSUR)

5) PS 503535 (KOZHIKKODE)

6) PT 168292 (THRISSUR)

7) PU 833130 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

8) PV 622872 (PALAKKAD)

9) PW 998724 (KOZHIKKODE)

10) PX 638225 (KANNUR)

11) PY 695041 (NEYYATTINKARA)

12) PZ 603765 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0001 0717 1346 1438 1544 1614 1885 3611 4817 4958 5528 6954 7381 7682 8690 8859 9337 9517

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0368 0613 0825 1024 1426 2039 2721 2985 3439 3695 3939 3947 4043 4482 4868 4986 5151 5177 5344 5503 5526 5654 5688 6207 6256 6559 7090 7308 7931 8041 8402 8496 9709 9740

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0076 0077 0294 0318 0485 0505 0630 0642 0647 0804 0859 0934 0967 1029 1210 1506 1633 1825 2114 2216 2521 2813 2980 3056 3071 3124 3177 3199 3201 3273 3721 3978 3981 3991 4017 4020 4071 4176 4215 4358 4371 4384 4454 4543 5075 5195 5367 5375 5509 5517 5733 5760 5901 6146 6176 6183 6470 6671 6764 6814 6912 7183 7193 7196 7491 7961 7969 8145 8224 8276 8301 8405 8699 8711 8745 8875 9112 9312 9419 9546

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0003 0143 0154 0229 0241 0291 0452 0468 0529 0585 0686 0872 0882 1055 1098 1171 1233 1290 1345 1348 1611 1615 1996 2158 2193 2218 2228 2287 2347 2580 2706 2754 2859 2960 3091 3107 3235 3242 3279 3331 3474 3567 3694 3821 3955 4021 4022 4031 4052 4058 4265 4298 4376 4424 4822 4841 4853 4881 4926 4967 4969 4983 4993 5098 5242 5331 5451 5495 5521 5632 5721 5789 5852 5969 6016 6281 6410 6415 6417 6486 6562 6591 6690 6761 6780 6793 6879 6884 6892 6969 7060 7068 7125 7169 7174 7184 7230 7256 7275 7278 7364 7465 7680 7766 7837 7915 7949 7988 8209 8344 8404 8434 8450 8601 8634 8868 8871 8915 9226 9451 9611 9616 9667 9674 9765 9791

Karunya Plus KN-551 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)