  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-551 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PS 94608
LIVE-BLOG

Published 17:21 IST, December 12th 2024

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.12.2024) KARUNYA KN-551 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PS 94608

Kerala Lottery Results Today (12.12.2024): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-551 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-551 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Live Blog

  • Listen to this article
17:17 IST, December 12th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-551 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN-551 1st Prize Lucky Winner: 

17:18 IST, December 12th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners:

17:18 IST, December 12th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 

17:18 IST, December 12th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Lottery Consolation Prize Lucky Winners: 

17:20 IST, December 12th 2024

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-551 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-551 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PS 946089 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: MANOJAN T P
Agency No.: M 3043
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PN 101897 (ALAPPUZHA)
Agent Name: VIDYA RAMAKRISHNAN
Agency No.: A 6332

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: 1) PN 657040 (CHITTUR)
2) PO 374958 (KOZHIKKODE)
3) PP 242078 (PALAKKAD)
4) PR 161267 (THRISSUR)
5) PS 503535 (KOZHIKKODE)
6) PT 168292 (THRISSUR)
7) PU 833130 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
8) PV 622872 (PALAKKAD)
9) PW 998724 (KOZHIKKODE)
10) PX 638225 (KANNUR)
11) PY 695041 (NEYYATTINKARA)
12) PZ 603765 (KOTTAYAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0001  0717  1346  1438  1544  1614  1885  3611  4817  4958  5528  6954  7381  7682  8690  8859  9337  9517

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0368  0613  0825  1024  1426  2039  2721  2985  3439  3695  3939  3947  4043  4482  4868  4986  5151  5177  5344  5503  5526  5654  5688  6207  6256  6559  7090  7308  7931  8041  8402  8496  9709  9740

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0076  0077  0294  0318  0485  0505  0630  0642  0647  0804  0859  0934  0967  1029  1210  1506  1633  1825  2114  2216  2521  2813  2980  3056  3071  3124  3177  3199  3201  3273  3721  3978  3981  3991  4017  4020  4071  4176  4215  4358  4371  4384  4454  4543  5075  5195  5367  5375  5509  5517  5733  5760  5901  6146  6176  6183  6470  6671  6764  6814  6912  7183  7193  7196  7491  7961  7969  8145  8224  8276  8301  8405  8699  8711  8745  8875  9112  9312  9419  9546

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0003  0143  0154  0229  0241  0291  0452  0468  0529  0585  0686  0872  0882  1055  1098  1171  1233  1290  1345  1348  1611  1615  1996  2158  2193  2218  2228  2287  2347  2580  2706  2754  2859  2960  3091  3107  3235  3242  3279  3331  3474  3567  3694  3821  3955  4021  4022  4031  4052  4058  4265  4298  4376  4424  4822  4841  4853  4881  4926  4967  4969  4983  4993  5098  5242  5331  5451  5495  5521  5632  5721  5789  5852  5969  6016  6281  6410  6415  6417  6486  6562  6591  6690  6761  6780  6793  6879  6884  6892  6969  7060  7068  7125  7169  7174  7184  7230  7256  7275  7278  7364  7465  7680  7766  7837  7915  7949  7988  8209  8344  8404  8434  8450  8601  8634  8868  8871  8915  9226  9451  9611  9616  9667  9674  9765  9791

Karunya Plus KN-551 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 17:21 IST, December 12th 2024

