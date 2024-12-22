LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-682 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AZ 936651

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AZ 936651 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: MANSOOR N P

Agency No.: M 3721

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AT 400779 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: ARJUN P

Agency No.: S 1035



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AN 272776

2) AO 648406

3) AP 193947

4) AR 758262

5) AS 793255

6) AT 576964

7) AU 220208

8) AV 649768

9) AW 643454

10) AX 139226

11) AY 428026

12) AZ 477448

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 936651

AO 936651

AP 936651

AR 936651

AS 936651

AT 936651

AU 936651

AV 936651

AW 936651

AX 936651

AY 936651

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0095 0456 1682 1910 1915 3693 4139 4402 5503 5611 6045 6229 6314 7404 7551 8469 9575 9790



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1228 3850 4508 5375 5891 6370 7863



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0073 0362 0773 1371 1571 1685 2892 3027 5273 5444 5873 5930 5962 6059 6473 6562 6787 7579 7883 8041 8117 8820 8902 9031 9426 9464

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0220 0361 0525 0549 0691 094 1072 1483 1590 1656 1925 2110 2688 2757 2760 3051 3269 3764 3848 4011 4073 4262 4445 4467 4490 4516 5031 5143 5145 5224 5408 5439 5536 5594 5606 5607 5679 5711 5872 5904 5931 5953 6112 6154 6244 6300 6395 6410 6474 6729 6989 7115 7440 7452 7701 7727 7838 8029 8213 8221 8228 8264 8355 8412 8650 9090 9281 9468 9620 9685 9775 9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0019 0130 0144 0150 0151 0298 0367 0489 0558 0655 0659 0681 0766 0789 0808 0852 0864 0898 0906 1499 1599 1604 1612 1794 1899 1995 2274 2343 2392 2406 2423 2554 2746 2756 2779 2785 2824 2887 2893 2982 3033 3216 3303 3329 3347 3383 3461 3607 3659 3662 3763 3775 3963 4044 4133 4220 4256 4396 4420 4520 4603 4673 4759 4791 4921 4964 5023 5106 5110 5236 5269 5346 5376 5390 5459 5490 5502 5544 5657 5752 5882 5940 6124 6164 6182 6189 6284 6608 6834 6846 7030 7265 7362 7409 7679 7894 8192 8200 8285 8311 8555 8558 8623 8747 8879 8888 8965 9034 9181 9218 9282 9304 9365 9434 9551 9607 9641 9697 9699 9798 9827 9887 9955 9961

AKSHAYA AK-682: Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)