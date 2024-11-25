Search icon
  • News /
  • Info /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-797 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WT 619287
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:43 IST, November 25th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-797 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WT 619287

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Nov 25, 2024, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-797 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-797 Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Nov 25, 2024, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-797 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Check Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 results on Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

  • Listen to this article
15:42 IST, November 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner: WT 619287 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: AIDA JOB
Agency No.: E 10433

15:42 IST, November 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result 5 Lakh: WP 634588 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: RANGARAJAN N
Agency No.: P  3645

15:42 IST, November 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners: 1) WN 930974
2) WO 140941
3) WP 316435
4) WR 299509
5) WS 173420
6) WT 935481
7) WU 343090
8) WV 303075
9) WW 219177
10) WX 478986
11) WY 322431
12) WZ 248371

15:43 IST, November 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: WN 619287
WO 619287
WP 619287
WR 619287
WS 619287
WU 619287
WV 619287
WW 619287
WX 619287
WY 619287
WZ 619287

15:57 IST, November 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-797 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-797 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WT 619287 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: AIDA JOB
Agency No.: E 10433

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WP 634588 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: RANGARAJAN N
Agency No.: P  3645

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 930974
2) WO 140941
3) WP 316435
4) WR 299509
5) WS 173420
6) WT 935481
7) WU 343090
8) WV 303075
9) WW 219177
10) WX 478986
11) WY 322431
12) WZ 248371

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 619287
WO 619287
WP 619287
WR 619287
WS 619287
WU 619287
WV 619287
WW 619287
WX 619287
WY 619287
WZ 619287

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0104  0248  1534  1721  3197  3327  3353  5238  5632  5855  5861  6278  7585  7736  7917  7920  8934  9908

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0004  0626  1599  2047  3458  6630  7562  7724  7747  9418

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1505  3240  4287  4933  5135  5286  5551  5762  5988  7208  7299  8018  8204  8815

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0142  0301  0302  0303  0391  0457  0504  0523  0572  0653  0736  0822  0925  0947  1240  1555  1571  1997  2210  2470  2540  2653  2900  2913  3190  3363  3487  3511  3589  3620  3628  3859  4173  4421  4558  4573  4644  4677  4682  5039  5469  5547  5819  5901  5929  5990  6105  6231  6429  6476  6730  6823  6849  6915  7176  7371  7413  7417  7633  7677  7739  7748  7825  7827  7838  8035  8066  8148  8182  8247  8446  8600  8908  8932  9150  9199  9202  9337  9569  9681  9803  9835

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014  0379  0380  0423  0427  0449  0544  0563  0737  0816  0843  0898  0911  0931  1044  1168  1212  1248  1324  1400  1560  1565  1740  1751  1825  1953  2014  2111  2116  2174  2368  2419  2705  2792  2800  2881  3231  3273  3287  3365  3426  3442  3484  3508  3630  3657  3815  3827  3841  3889  3933  4012  4042  4063  4065  4130  4133  4338  4515  4689  4756  4888  4905  5022  5147  5160  5166  5399  5430  5497  5645  5650  5718  5745  5828  5945  5973  5984  6053  6090  6181  6386  6508  6569  6596  6602  6605  6651  6919  7129  7234  7298  7438  7521  7587  7619  7918  7995  8068  8071  8072  8179  8181  8360  8522  8599  8621  8645  8685  8825  8921  9020  9195  9209  9218  9227  9245  9430  9431  9458  9491  9856  9898  9914  9939  9982

WIN WIN W-797 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 15:57 IST, November 25th 2024

LIVE TV

