A Closer Look At Entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s Office Space + Indian Art And Architecture

A recently shared Instagram post by interior design label House of Three offers a glimpse into entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s new office space, capturing the essence of his thoughtfully designed environment.

Designer Sounak Pushpita Sen Barat, a long-time friend of Kamath, shares in a video post that their friendship has played a key role in translating Kamath’s values into tangible design elements with ease. His deep understanding of Kamath’s vision has allowed him to seamlessly bring those ideas to life.

An earthy, Indian-inspired office space

Beyond his business acumen as the co-founder of Zerodha, Kamath strongly believes in the influence of one’s surroundings on thought and action.

In a now-viral video showcasing his office space, he remarks, “The eclectic nature of Indian art and architecture is incredible. We wanted earthy, Indian, native influences that we have grown up around. I think we’ve done a great job, and this is a representation of that.”

Kamath's new office space bosses chic Indianised, muted tone of art and colour palette

The office exudes a cohesive blend of minimalism and artistic expression, featuring a palette of beige, white, and brown with hints of green. Far from a conventional workspace, Kamath’s office carries a distinct vintage charm, with every detail thoughtfully curated.