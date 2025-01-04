Need Motivation? Follow Alaya F’s Tried And Tested Productivity Hacks To Keep You Going

“What if I told you that I had four tried and tested tips to turn you into your most productive self this year?” asks Alaya F to her Instagram followers.

We are just four days into the new year and it’s never too late to start afresh. Aalia Furniturewala, popularly known as Alaya F took to her Instagram to share four ‘tried and tested tips’ to help you transform into your most productive self.

Alaya F’s four tried and tested productive tips

The actress calling herself a former lazy girl procrastinator in the caption, explains in detail four life hacks to lead a productive lifestyle. Read more…

Don't oversleep: Emphasizing the importance of managing a balanced sleep routine. Alaya F shared, "Now, we all know that a lack of sleep is bad and sleep is really important. But excess sleep will also make you feel fatigued and lethargic. So, find out what your optimal number of hours is and stick to that."

Plan out your day in excruciating detail: If there's anyway to get through, setting a goal is essential. Alaya F underscore the importance of planning in her second tip. The actress states, “Plan out your day in excruciating detail, no matter how big or small the task is. And take your bigger tasks and break them into smaller, more manageable ones. And as you keep finishing them, keep ticking them off. This simple act releases dopamine, reduces feelings of being overwhelmed, and gives you a visual reminder of the progress you're making.”

The five-minute rule: Sharing her favourite tip, the Srikanth starrer explained, “If you're struggling to start a task, don't worry about it. Just tell yourself you'll do it for five minutes. And if, after those five minutes, you still don't feel like doing it, leave it and try another day. But most of the time, starting builds such good momentum that you end up finishing the task because starting is always the hardest part.”

Romanticise your productivity: In the video Alaya F also suggested, "Treat yourself when you finish your tasks and keep talking about how much you love being this productive and sorted person. You need to build a positive association with completing things and this really helps in preventing burnout. Remember, you're not just working; you're building the life that you want. So, balance is key. Focus on progress, not perfection."