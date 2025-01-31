A Hint Of Drama: Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Kala Gajra’ Look In Paris

Paris Fashion Week 2025: The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week 2025, once again brought on stage versatile ideas and innovation to life. The show which ran from January 28 to January 30, 2025, not only became a place for fashion designers to convene but also for style icons such as Sonam Kapoor, Kylie Jenner, Meghan Thee Stallion, etc.

While many celebs turned heads during the event, fans of Sonam Kapoor, newly-minted ambassador of the Maison, couldn't stop talking about one thing of the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star ensemble.

(Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Kala Gajra’ Look In Paris. Image: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Kala Gajra’ Look In Paris

The ‘Kala Gajra’ which caught the attention of both the reel and real-life people was immense for its unique presentation of age-old traditional hair accessories.

Styled by her sister and fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, the fashion icon appeared for the show in a monochromatic look featuring a fluid sheer dress from their SS'2025 collection. Sonam paired it with a faux fur coat from the Dior's Resort Collection 2025.

For her hair, Sonam completed with a neatly pulled bun decorated with bespoke ‘Kala Gajra’ which caught everyone's eye. The bespoke-made ‘Kala Gajra’ was created by Diaries of Nomad, adding the right amount of drama to her outfit.

What is Gajra?