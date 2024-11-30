Search icon
Published 19:13 IST, November 30th 2024

Uorfi Javed's 3D Butterfly Outfit On Sale For Whooping ₹3.66 crore

Actress, fashionista Uorfi Javed's has placed her iconic butterfly dress for sale. Check out whether this dress makes you shell out ₹3.66 crore.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Uorfi Javed's butterfly dress | Image: Instagram

The constant in fashion headlines Uorfi Javed is known to reach for the stars when it comes to her apparel choices for high-society events. One such moment was, when she posed for shutterbugs in a butterfly dress, and this exact attire has been placed under sale for a whooping ₹3.66 crore.

Uorfi Javed's butterfly dress maintains a sense of elegance, and gravitas Image credit: Unsplash

Why has the 'Follow Karlo Yaar' actress placed her butterfly dress for sale?

In her latest IG post, Uorfi said, "Hi my lovelies, I've decided to sell my butterfly dress which was loved so much by everyone. Price - ₹36,690,000 on. Interested people, please DM." Let's take a look at her post."

Striking features of Uorfi's butterfly dress. Image credit: Unsplash

Key features of Uorfi's butterfly dress

Uorfi Javed's butterfly dress maintains a sense of elegance, and gravitas that's visible through the intricate use of 3D flowers that were attached to her dress.

The masterstroke of artistry to her butterfly attire was when artificial butterflies made their way through flowers Further, attempting to keep the look minimalistic, the actress donned a pendant necklace.

Javed, known for her fashion-forward choices, completed her look with smokey-eye shadows, while showing off a pendant necklace. Further, her look was enhanced by the use of pink-hued lipstick, while her tresses were elegantly styled in a middle-parted bun, completing the stunning look.

Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and sparking hilarious comments. One user wrote, "Bass 50 rs kam rah gaye warna le leta," while another joked, “Theek theek laga lo Ben.”

 

 

 

 

Updated 19:13 IST, November 30th 2024

