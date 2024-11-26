Watch: Nita Ambani’s IPL Auction Day 2 Fashion Exudes Confidence And Glamour, Denims + Diamonds

Nita Ambani is popular not only for her business ethic but for her impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly turning heads wherever she goes.

Currently in Dubai’s Jeddah for the IPL Auctions, she once again made an appearance in chic business attire, leaving fans in awe during Day 2 of the IPL Auction.

Nita Ambani's Denim Looks

On Monday, makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, who has collaborated with Nita Ambani on numerous occasions, shared a glimpse of her latest look on Instagram.

The businesswoman exuded confidence and glamour in a stunning navy blue ensemble designed by Monisha Jaising. Tanvi captioned the post, “Mrs. Nita Ambani on Day 2 of #IPLauction.”

Nita’s outfit featured a tailored denim blazer with sharp padded shoulders and long sleeves, paired with a navy blue tank top and flared trousers, adding a contemporary touch to the ensemble.

The comment section was flooded with heart emojis and one user even commented “super stunning” with a fire emoji.

Nita Ambani's Jewellery