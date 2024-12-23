Christmas 2024: Magical Songs That'll Get You Grooving, And More

Are you in mood for tunes that make you reminisce of simpler times or seeking make your guests break a leg like never before to songs that acter to the heartbeats of GenZ crowd this Christmas. Have a look at your treasured Christmas party playlist to make sure there's not a dull moment on Christmas 2024.

Cozy Little Christmas – Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s festive anthem skips the fancy gifts and focuses on quality time with loved ones. With its catchy beat, romantic undertones, and endless Christmas references, this 2018 track strikes a chord with Gen Z while keeping the festive spirit alive.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé is practically the king of Christmas, and his version of this holiday classic has amassed over 1.12 billion streams for good reason. With smooth vocals and a timeless charm, this 2011 release wraps you in a warm blanket of nostalgia. No Christmas playlist is complete without it.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

A track that’s been rocking holiday parties since 1964, Brenda Lee’s festive hit now boasts over 1.20 billion streams. Recorded when she was just 13, this song is all about infectious energy and rock ‘n’ roll cheer. Press play and watch your guests hit the dance floor in no time.

Groovy Xmas – The Linda Lindas

Looking to spice things up? Add this upbeat gem by The Linda Lindas. Packed with clever references to Santa, the Grinch, and even pumpkin spice lattes, "Groovy Xmas" is a danceable ode to modern holiday culture. It's fun, festive, and perfect for injecting some Gen Z spirit into your celebration.

Like It’s Christmas – The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers bring the romance with this feel-good track. With lyrics like “You make every day feel like it’s Christmas,” this song is a sweet ode to spending the season with someone special. Whether you're smitten or just in love with the holidays, this tune sets the perfect mood.