Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR

The Christmas spirit is alive and kicking in Delhi-NCR, with festive lights, holiday markets, and a wave of excitement sweeping across the city. As December rolls in, Delhi transforms into a winter wonderland, offering everything from lively carnivals to electric parties, making it the perfect place to celebrate Christmas 2024. Whether you’re into cozy family gatherings or high-energy club nights, the capital has it all.

Here’s a roundup of the best Christmas carnivals and events to make your festive season in Delhi-NCR truly unforgettable.

AFLATOON - The Winter Carnival. Image credit: Pinterest

AFLATOON - The Winter Carnival

Looking for a fun-filled day out with the family? The AFLATOON Christmas Carnival is the place to be. Packed with activities that will keep everyone entertained, this event features a thrilling tambola round, a DIY Christmas tree decorating station, and a captivating Dwarfs Show. Kids can bounce away on the castle, while adults enjoy delicious food, shopping stalls, and a sports corner. And don’t miss Santa Claus handing out prizes every hour!

When: December 22, 11 AM

Where: Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola

Ticket Price: ₹149

The Jingle Ball – Soho’s Christmas Eve 2024. Image credit: Pinterest

The Jingle Ball – Soho’s Christmas Eve 2024

For those who prefer ringing in Christmas Eve with non-stop music and dance, Soho Club is where you need to be. The Jingle Ball promises an unforgettable night with electrifying beats by DNA Music, blending house, techno, and Christmas classics. Whether you’re in the mood to dance the night away or sip on festive cocktails, this is the ultimate Christmas Eve party.

When: December 24, 11 PM

Where: Soho Club, Delhi

Ticket Price: ₹999 onwards

Christmas Eve Celebrations. Image credit: Pinterest

Christmas Eve Celebrations – Imperfecto Delhi-NCR

Imperfecto, a popular venue in Delhi-NCR, is all set to host a memorable Christmas Eve celebration. Expect a night full of festive cheer, live music, and great vibes. Whether you're catching up with friends or enjoying a night out with family, Imperfecto is the place for an unforgettable Christmas celebration.

When: December 24, 8 PM

Where: Multiple Venues, Delhi-NCR

Ticket Price: ₹1,000 onwards

21 Shots – Skybar and Brewery Christmas Party. Image credit: Pinterest (Representative Image)

21 Shots – Skybar and Brewery Christmas Party

Celebrate Christmas with a twist at 21 Shots – Skybar and Brewery in Gurugram. The venue offers both an indoor and terrace party experience, making it perfect for guests of all ages. With festive drinks, music, and a cozy atmosphere, it’s the ideal place to create lasting memories with friends and family.

When: December 25, 8 PM

Where: 21 Shots – Skybar and Brewery, Sector 56, Gurugram