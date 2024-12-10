Mokshada Ekadashi 2024: Know The Date, Time, Importance And Rituals

Mokshada Ekadashi is a Hindu celebration, where devotees fast and pray to Lord Vishnu to cleanse all sins and grant Moksha - which is a liberation of the perennial cycle of birth and rebirth. It typically falls on the 11th lunar day of the waxing moon in the month of Margashirsha.

Date & Time: Mokshada Ekadashi 2024

This year the Mokshada Ekadashi falls on 11th December, i.e. Wednesday. As per Drik Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 3:42 AM and Ekadashi Tithi ends at 1:09 AM.

The Parana time starts on 12th December from 7:05 AM to 9:09 AM, and the Parana Day Dwadashi end moment is at 10:26 PM.

(Lord Vishnu. Image: Freepik)

Importance Of Mokshada Ekadashi 2024

‘Mokshada’ in Sanskrit means "liberator" or "one who grants liberation". Mokshada Ekadashi 2024 is an auspicious day as per Hindu belief to liberate ourselves from our sins and to achieve Moksha after death.

(Lord Vishnu. Image: Wiki)

Rituals Of Mokshada Ekadashi 2024

During Mokshada Ekadashi celebrations, devotees from across the globe who follow the Hindu religion, fast and pray to Goddess Vishnu to revolve salvation.

“At times Ekadashi fasting is suggested on two consecutive days. It is advised that Smartha with family should observe fasting on the first day only. The alternate Ekadashi fasting, which is the second one, is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and those who want Moksha. When alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Smartha it coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day,” states Drik Panchang.