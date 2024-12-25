Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2024: Significance, Date, And Lesser-Known Facts

Tulsi has always held a spiritually significant position in India given its association with Lord Krishna, and Lord Vishnu and medicinal benefits that extends over to detoxification of the human body, and bolstering effect it has own one's immunity.

The festival is celebrated as per Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha, according to the Hindu calendar.

When is Tulsi Pujan Diwas in 2024?

This year Tulsi Pujan Diwas falls on the sacred day of December 25.

Significance of Tulsi Pujan Diwas

The story behind Tulsi’s reverence is rooted in mythology. According to Drik Panchang, Vrinda, a devout woman married to the demon king Jalandhar, was known for her chastity, which empowered her husband. When Jalandhar waged war against the gods, Lord Vishnu intervened by deceiving Vrinda, leading to her husband's demise. In her sorrow, Vrinda cursed Vishnu and transformed into the Tulsi plant. Vishnu, acknowledging her devotion, blessed her to be worshipped for eternity. Thus, Tulsi became a symbol of unwavering devotion, purity, and divine grace, bridging the earthly and spiritual realms.

Health Benefits of Tulsi

Apart from its religious significance, Tulsi offers numerous health benefits. It is known to reduce stress by regulating hormones during emotional or physical strain. Tulsi also boasts antimicrobial properties, helping to fight off infections caused by bacteria and viruses.

Rituals practised on Tulsi Pujan Diwas