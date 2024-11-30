Search icon
Published 15:10 IST, November 30th 2024

What Is Dandelion Tea? Take A Sip To Shed Belly Fats

Every part of the dandelion plant such as flowers, stems, and roots is edible.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is A Dandelion Tea | Image: Pexels

The dandelion plant, scientifically known as Taraxacum officinale, is a herbaceous perennial found on every continent except Antarctica. An interesting fact about dandelions is that every part of the plant such as flowers, stems, and roots is edible.

(Dandelion. Image: Pexels)

What is Dandelion Tea?

Dandelion tea is typically made from the leaves of the plant, though other parts, such as the roots and flowers, are also used. This unique tea is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, along with folate, calcium, and potassium.

Can Dandelion Tea Help Shed Belly Fat?

According to reports, drinking dandelion tea in moderation may aid in reducing belly fat. A publication by the National Library of Medicine states, “Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) is a herbaceous perennial plant of the family Asteraceae (Compositae). T. officinale has been used as a phytomedicine due to its choleretic, antirheumatic, diuretic, and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been reported to exhibit anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor activity. The antioxidant activity of T. officinale has been demonstrated in vitro and in vivo. Additionally, T. officinale has shown hypolipidemic effects in rats fed a high-cholesterol diet and in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats.”

(Dandelion. Image: Pexels)

Side Effects Of Dandelion Plant/Tea

While dandelion plants/tea can be beneficial for those looking for alternatives to shed belly fat, there are certain side effects that Healthline confirms. It states, “This plant may cause allergic reactions, particularly in people with allergies to related plants such as ragweed. Contact dermatitis may also occur in those with sensitive skin.”

Updated 15:10 IST, November 30th 2024

