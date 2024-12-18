Search icon
Published 19:46 IST, December 18th 2024

5 Benefits Of Adding Makhana In Your Diet During Winter

Packed with essential nutrients, Makhana is an excellent addition to your diet, especially during the winter season.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
5 Benefits Of Adding Makhana In Your Diet During Winter. | Image: Freepik

Makhana, also known as lotus seeds or fox nuts, is a traditional Indian snack celebrated for its numerous health benefits. Packed with essential nutrients, Makhana is an excellent addition to your diet, especially during the winter season.

Rich in fiber and protein, Makhana provides high nutritional value while being naturally low in fat, making it a guilt-free snack option.

(5 Benefits Of Adding Makhana In Your Diet During Winter. Image: Freepik)

Reasons why you must eat Makhana during winter

Here are five amazing health benefits of Makhana and why you should include it in your winter diet:

Boosts immunity: Makhana is loaded with antioxidants, which are vital for strengthening the immune system. These antioxidants help the body combat winter ailments like colds and infections.

Keeps you warm: According to Ayurvedic principles, Makhana is considered a warming food. Its rich nutrient profile, including antioxidants, helps regulate body temperature and keeps you warm during the chilly months.

(5 Benefits Of Adding Makhana In Your Diet During Winter. Image: Freepik)

Aids digestion: Rich in dietary fiber, Makhana promotes healthy digestion by alleviating common winter digestive issues such as bloating and constipation, often caused by heavier food choices.

Enhances skin glow: Makhana’s high antioxidant and amino acid content work wonders for your skin, helping to restore its natural glow and radiance, even in the harsh winter weather.

Supports weight management: If you’re aiming to lose weight or maintain a healthy diet, Makhana is an ideal choice. It keeps you feeling full for longer while being low in calories, helping you manage your weight effectively.

Include Makhana in your winter meals or enjoy it as a snack, and reap these incredible health benefits while staying cozy and nourished.

Updated 19:46 IST, December 18th 2024

