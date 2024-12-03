Effortless Tahini Delight, A Simple Treat To Brighten Your Day

Tahini is considered good for bone health, and blood sugar regulation, and boosts the immune system because it contains nutrient-dense food rich with protein, healthy fats, fiber, essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, as well as antioxidants.

As per Web MD, “Tahini also has selenium. It acts as an antioxidant and helps lower inflammation in the body. Studies show sesamol, a natural chemical found in sesame seeds and sesame oil, has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging benefits. Other studies suggest it also has strong anti-cancer effects.”