Published 14:55 IST, December 3rd 2024

Effortless Tahini Delight, A Simple Treat To Brighten Your Day

Tahini is good for bone health, blood sugar regulation, and boosts the immune system.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tahini.

Tahini is considered good for bone health, and blood sugar regulation, and boosts the immune system because it contains nutrient-dense food rich with protein, healthy fats, fiber, essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, as well as antioxidants.

As per Web MD, “Tahini also has selenium. It acts as an antioxidant and helps lower inflammation in the body. Studies show sesamol, a natural chemical found in sesame seeds and sesame oil, has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging benefits. Other studies suggest it also has strong anti-cancer effects.”

Follow this simple Tahini recipe to brighten your day:

Tahini.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (140g) sesame seeds, we prefer hulled
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons neutral flavoured oil such as avocado, grape seed, vegetable or light olive oil
  • Pinch of salt, optional

Directions

  • Step 1: Add sesame seeds to a wide, dry saucepan over medium-low heat and toast, stirring constantly, until the seeds become fragrant and turn light golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Stay close and keep stirring, as the seeds can burn quickly.
  • Step 2: Add the toasted sesame seeds to the bowl of a food processor, then process until a crumbly paste, about 1 minute.
  • Step 3: Add 2 tablespoons of the oil, then process for 2 to 3 minutes more, stopping to scrape the bottom and sides of the food processor a couple of times.
  • Step 4: Check the tahini’s consistency. It should be smooth, not gritty, and should be pourable. You may need to process for another minute and add 1 to 2 more tablespoons of oil.
  • Step 5: Taste the tahini for seasoning, then add salt to taste. Process 5 to 10 seconds to mix.
  • Step 6: Store tahini in an airtight container in the fridge for one month.

(Recipe credit: inspiredtaste.net)

Updated 14:55 IST, December 3rd 2024

