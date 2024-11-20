Sarah Jessica Parker In Awe Of Vikas Khanna's 'Magical' NYC Restaurant

American actress Sarah Jessica Parker left in awe of Michelin-starred Chef Vikas Khanna's fine-dining establishment called Bungalow in New York, labelling her culinary journey at the diner as magical.

Experience the Indian culinary marvel of Bungalow on 24 1st Avenue NYC. Image credit: Instagram

Bungalow's extraordinary food, warmth won Sarah Jessica Parker's heart

Penning an inspired note on the brick-and-mortar food joint located at 24 1st Avenue NYC, the actress best-known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex In The City' said, "It is called @bungalowny and it is serving the most delectable and innovative Indian cuisine I have ever had"

"With beauty, grace and a love for his patrons he and his team will transport you for a couple of blissful hours. Such a treat for me and my family. We hope, one day sooner than later to return. Thank you Chef Vikas. And thank you @prabalgurung X, SJ," it said.

Khanna's passion project that transports foodies across 28 states took birth early on this year with over 1,000 individuals flocking in the restaurant on opening night.

The special ingredient that took Bungalow, which stems from the Bengali term Bangla to extraordinary levels of fame in the 'BIg Apple ' is the human touch felt in their service, and their ability t stay true to Indian roots.

When Sarah Jessica Parker paid a visit to this restaurant along with her partner Mathew Broderick, the NYC restaurant was adorned with a ritual-based flower rajanigandha that amplified the purity of the joint. It also acted as a cultural symbolism of positivity.