Top 10 Recipes Indians Googled The Most In 2024, Report

The year is winding down, and Google has unveiled its “Year In Search” report for 2024, highlighting the top trends across various categories, including food, travel, entertainment, and more. Among the fascinating insights is the list of recipes that captured the attention of Indian searchers.

In the recipe category, the report reveals a delightful blend of social media-inspired trends and traditional festive delicacies that dominated the Indian palate in 2024.

Check out the most-searched recipes that made waves this year

Mango Pickle: The love affair between Indians and pickles continues to thrive, with mango pickles securing a spot among the top recipe searches in India this year. Its tangy and spicy flavours make it a household favourite.

Ema Datshi: This spicy stew, the national dish of Bhutan, gained immense popularity in India after actress Deepika Padukone shared her love for it. Made with chilli peppers and cheese, Ema Datshi has become a viral sensation.

Flat White: Simple yet sophisticated, this coffee made with espresso and steamed milk captured the attention of Indian coffee lovers, ranking among the top searches in 2024.

(Mango Pickle. Image: Pexels)

Kanji: A fermented North Indian drink, Kanji is made with water, carrot, beetroot, mustard seeds, and asafoetida. Its unique tangy taste and health benefits make it a winter staple.

Shankarpali: A sweet, diamond-shaped biscuit often prepared during festive occasions like Diwali and Holi , Shankarpali is loved for its crispy texture and simplicity.

Chammanthi Podi: This iconic Kerala chutney powder combines coconut, tamarind, ginger, small onion, and herbs, offering a burst of flavours that pairs perfectly with rice or dosa.

(Chammanthi Podi. Image: Pexels)

Dhaniya Panjiri: The key ingredient for Dhaniya Panjiri is coriander, as per Hindu Mythology this dish is Lord Krishna's favourite.

Ugadi Pachadi: To make Ugadi Pachadi you'd need neem flowers, raw unripe green mango, jaggery, pepper powder, coconut and salt. This dish is specially prepared during Telugu's New Year .

Charnamrit: Also known as Panchamrit, it is a sweet drink made with curd, basil leaves, milk, honey and Ganga Jal.