Ang Sturino aka @chamganeang delighted fans with a refreshing take on old-school drink that should make it to the list of beverages you plan on serving this Christmas.

With a handful of days ahead of the biggest festival in December that places everyone in a gleeful mood, its crucial to make sure as a host you serve drinks that add that extra sparkle to your celebrations.

What does Ang Sturino for your Christmas 2025 table?

If you seek to make your Christmas festivities bubbly, classic mimosa makes for a thoughtful drink, when you infuse the pleasure of cranberry, a fruit native to North America.

Cranberry Ice Cube Mimosas are relished best when served chilled without watering the drink down. Just imagine, bubbly champagne, non-alcoholic of course, cause it not about making it boozy. When you garnish this drink ruby-coloured ice cubes along with cranberries and garnish it with sprig of rosemary, the festive mood of your guests will surely receive that extra-boost one seeks.

This holiday cocktail is bound to make your Christmas evening feel extra special with its vibrant colour and taste.

The secret to this winter special delight lies in its simple approach to make your Christmas celebrations less stressful, and amusing for your family, and friends. Begin by freezing cranberries in cranberry juice to create the ice cubes.