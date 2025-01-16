Snowfall Turns Kashmir Into Winter Wonderland: Know About Road Closures, Weather Alerts Before Visting

From the mystic deodar, and fir trees filled Doda region to the saffron producing Pulwama district in Kashmir, snowfall has transformed the promise land into a wanderlust's paradise. The snow-laden mountain-tops of Kashmir are breathtaking to say the least about this visual treat. If you've come across those serene visuals of this 'Paradise on Earth' and feel enticed enough to take a trip right now, check out these temperature and roadblock updates for a well-prepared trip.

Night temperatures across popular Kashmir tourist spots. Image credit: Pinterest

Night temperatures across popular Kashmir tourist spots

The night temperatures in those serene parts of Kashmir remained below normal. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.5°C, Qazigund in south Kashmir dropped to -3.8°C. Pahalgam recorded -4.2°C, whilst Sonamarg in central Kashmir became the coldest places at -7.7°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -1.9°C, Kokernag -2.2°C, Bandipora -2.0°C, Baramulla -1.7°C, and Gulmarg recorded a frigid -7.0°C.

Road closures due to snowfall in Kashmir. Image credit: Pinterest

Road closures due to snowfall in Kashmir

The snowfall in higher reaches has led to the suspension of traffic on several border and hilly roads. An official stated that authorities have decided to close the following roads due to ongoing snowfall and adverse weather conditions:

Gurez-Bandipora road

Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road

Mughal road