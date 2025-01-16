Search icon
  • News /
  • Lifestyle News /
  • Snowfall Turns Kashmir Into Winter Wonderland: Know About Road Closures, Weather Alerts Before Visting

Published 21:37 IST, January 16th 2025

Snowfall Turns Kashmir Into Winter Wonderland: Know About Road Closures, Weather Alerts Before Visting

Kashmir aka 'Paradise on Earth' receives fresh snowfall across popular tourist destinations. Check out the latest temperature and roadblock updates.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Key roadblock updates and temperatures for tourists planning to visit Kashmir. | Image: Pinterest

From the mystic deodar, and fir trees filled Doda region to the saffron producing Pulwama district in Kashmir, snowfall has transformed the promise land into a wanderlust's paradise. The snow-laden mountain-tops of Kashmir are breathtaking to say the least about this visual treat. If you've come across those serene visuals of this 'Paradise on Earth' and feel enticed enough to take a trip right now, check out these temperature and roadblock updates for a well-prepared trip.

Stunning Photographs Of Kashmir Like You’ve Never Seen It
Night temperatures across popular Kashmir tourist spots. Image credit: Pinterest

Night temperatures across popular Kashmir tourist spots

The night temperatures in those serene parts of Kashmir remained below normal. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.5°C, Qazigund in south Kashmir dropped to -3.8°C. Pahalgam recorded -4.2°C, whilst Sonamarg in central Kashmir became the coldest places at -7.7°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -1.9°C, Kokernag -2.2°C, Bandipora -2.0°C, Baramulla -1.7°C, and Gulmarg recorded a frigid -7.0°C.

A Kashmiri Photo Story (5) - Getting to Gulmarg - The Travelling Squid
Road closures due to snowfall in Kashmir. Image credit: Pinterest

Road closures due to snowfall in Kashmir

The snowfall in higher reaches has led to the suspension of traffic on several border and hilly roads. An official stated that authorities have decided to close the following roads due to ongoing snowfall and adverse weather conditions:

  • Gurez-Bandipora road
  • Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road
  • Mughal road

The Meteorological Department has predicted continued snowfall and rain in the Kashmir Valley from this morning until tomorrow evening.

Updated 21:43 IST, January 16th 2025

