Train to Kashmir Ends About 125 years Wait: Key Facts You Need To Know

After 125 years of patiently awaiting, the dream of a rail link to Kashmir is about to become a reality. The first trial train successfully ran on the Katra-Banihal section over the weekend.

Kashmir is finally getting its much-anticipated train service! The long wait started way back in 1898, and now, thanks to a series of successful trial runs and political will, the train from Katra to Srinagar is ready to roll after January 20. But before we get ahead of ourselves, here’s everything you need to know about this game-changing rail service.

What's the USBRL project?

On the weekend, the first trial train ran successfully on the Katra-Banihal section, a key stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. This marks a major leap towards providing the Kashmir Valley with a direct rail link to the rest of India. And it gets better—on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a new railway division in Jammu, giving the project the final push it needed to move forward.

For passengers, this means a fast and comfortable way to travel across the picturesque region, nestled between the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas. The Vande Bharat train service, set to launch soon after January 20, promises a scenic yet speedy connection from Katra to Srinagar, bringing with it hopes of bolstering the region’s tourism and economic growth.

On Saturday, the Katra-Banihal section of the rail line witnessed its first official trial train, weaving through the stunning landscapes of the Himalayan foothills. This was a vital step before the final safety inspections set for this week. According to the Chief Administrative Officer of USBRL, Sandeep Gupta, the trial run was a complete success, citing a CNBC report.

In preparation for this historic event, the Indian Railways has conducted several trial runs across the stretch, including testing the engineering marvels like India’s first cable-stayed Anji Khad Bridge and the world-renowned Chenab Bridge, which holds the title of the highest railway bridge globally at 359 meters above the riverbed.

The USBRL project has been touted as one of India’s most ambitious rail infrastructure projects. The Anji Khad Bridge, which stands 331 meters above the riverbed, is an engineering wonder, featuring 48 cables in its design. The Chenab Bridge, located at Kauri, is no less impressive, reigning as the highest railway bridge in the world.

Why did it take 126 years?

The idea of a rail connection between Jammu and Srinagar has been around since 1898, when Dogra ruler Maharaja Pratap Singh first proposed it. However, the complex geography of the region, with its high-altitude passes and mountainous terrain, made it an incredibly difficult project. Plans to connect the two cities via the Mughal Road were considered but ultimately scrapped due to impractical conditions.