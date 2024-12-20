Published 08:02 IST, December 20th 2024
Republic Bharat 'Sangam' Concludes, Leaving Behind Legacy Of Cultural Excellence
Sangam: Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti, an event set to feature renowned celebrities on Friday, December 20, at Republic's headquarters in Noida, Sector 158.
Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Republic Bharat hosted Sangam—Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158.
The event hosted dignitaries from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform.
The aim of Republic Bharat Sangam is to promote India's cultural heritage among its people through literature, music, and power.
Celebrities Join Republic Bharat Sangam
The Republic Bharat Sangam witnessed the presence of numerous distinguished personalities, with more anticipated to join the event.
The notable guest list features Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr. Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actor Annu Kapoor, and several other luminaries
22:08 IST, December 20th 2024
CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi Calls for Collective Responsibility in Building a Society
“Children and senior citizens are the two vulnerable ends in our society. If they are not happy then there is something wrong in the society. It is our collective responsibility to ensure we build a society of which we can feel proud,” said CBPF Chairman Prasoon Joshi at Republic Media Sangam summit.
21:55 IST, December 20th 2024
‘Content is food for mind, More you consume it…’: CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi
“Content is a food for mind. The more you consume it, there will be indigestion. Compare it with how food is consumed; if you keep on eating, indigestion happens in your stomach, so in a similar manner your mind will get impacted after consuming more content,” said CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi at the Republic Media Sangam summit.
21:17 IST, December 20th 2024
Got inspired by Baazigar movie: Kartik Aaryan
"Everyone in my family is a doctor, and they all wanted me to follow in their footsteps. However, I’ve always had a deep passion for movies. Baazigar was the film that truly inspired me, and that’s when I realized I had to pursue acting," Kartik Aaryan at Republic Media Sangam summit.
20:52 IST, December 20th 2024
Domination of Males exist in Bhojpuri industry: Actress Akshara Singh
"Male dominance and the objectification of women do exist in the Bhojpuri industry, but I want to emphasize that we don't have a godfather figure. If we have talent, we can succeed in the industry on our own," said actress Akshara Singh at Republic Media Sangam summit.
20:42 IST, December 20th 2024
Term Republic was first used in India only: Actor Annu Kapoor
“The first-ever (term) 'republic' in this world was here in India,” Annu Kapoor at Republic Media Sangam summit.
20:41 IST, December 20th 2024
Nepotism is apt in politics but not in entertainment industry: Annu Kapoor
“Nepotism is apt in politics but not in the entertainment industry. Don't know which dumb person spoke of it. It is all rubbish. Who was the Godfather of Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan,” said Annu Kapoor on nepotism at Republic Media Sangam summit.
19:05 IST, December 20th 2024
Individuals from the music industry face taunts when they enter politics: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari
“Those coming from the music and literature industries face taunts when they enter politics. Some politicians fear that they will get ahead of them due to their popularity. I have also faced many taunts in this regard,” said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari at the Republic Media Sangam summit.
18:53 IST, December 20th 2024
Actor Raghubir Yadav performs ‘Mehngai Dayain’ at Republic Media Sangam summit
Actor Raghubir Yadav performs ‘Mehngai Dayain’ at the Republic Media Sangam summit.
18:16 IST, December 20th 2024
Biopic on Kangana Ranaut Would be amazing: Anupam Kher
"If a biopic on Kangana Ranaut is made, it would be most amazing. From nowhere to somewhere and to the Parliament now, I am very proud of her," Anupam Kher at Republic Media Sangam summit.
18:14 IST, December 20th 2024
It’s very important to make your parents feel important: Anupam Kher
It's crucial to make your parents feel valued and bring them joy. Nowadays, many people feel embarrassed by the way their parents speak in front of their friends. But remember, that friend you've known for just six months hasn't given you life—your parents have. It's important to challenge life's clichés and prioritize your parents," said Actor Anupam Kher at Republic Media Sangam Summit
18:08 IST, December 20th 2024
‘Live Life’: Anupam Kher recalls his last conversation with his father
Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt memory at the Republic Media Sangam summit, recalling his father's death in 2012. He remembered a conversation from 2011 when they were traveling together.
His father had asked why he wasn't doing more movies, to which Anupam replied that he wasn’t part of the "rat race." His father paused and then remarked, "Oh, you’ve left the race for rats."
“I found this remark empowering,” Anupam Kher said.
Anupam Kher also reflected on the last moments with his father and said, “He wrote something on paper and looked at me. For a man who was about to pass away in the next 20 minutes, he said, 'Live life.'
"How can I be afraid of anything after that,” Anupam Kher said.
17:53 IST, December 20th 2024
Actor Anupam Kher recalls his journey at Republic Media Sangam Summit
"I have won many accolades, got Padma Shri, but I still feel I am that Bittu who used to study in Hindi medium schools,” said Anupam Kher at the Republic Media Sangam summit.
17:28 IST, December 20th 2024
Nepotism is not a challenge: Vikrant Massey
“We have made a mountain of a molehill when it comes to topic of nepotism. If you are good at what you do then i don’t think there is any challenge,” Actor Vikrant Massey at Republic Media Sangam Summit.
17:12 IST, December 20th 2024
I am deeply inspired by IPS Manoj Sharma: Vikrant Massey
“I know IPS Manoj Sharma personally and he deeply inspires me. Whatever you saw in the 12th Fail movie was true,” said Vikrant Massey at the Republic Media Sangam summit.
17:05 IST, December 20th 2024
Why no one talked about 59 people who were killed in Godhra: Vikrant Massey
“After reading the script of the movie, i had only one complaint that why no one talked about those 59 people who were killed in Sabarmati train,” said Vikrant Massey at Republic Media Sangam summit.
16:51 IST, December 20th 2024
Got nervous when I realised PM Modi will be watching my film: Vikrant Massey
“On the night of Dec 2, I had tweeted about it (retirement). At that moment, I realized that PM Modi would be watching my film. I got nervous, and I was unable to sleep the whole night because the country's biggest superstar would be watching my film. I realized that I have to better myself as an actor so I felt a break was needed,” said Vikrant Massey at the Republic Media Sangam Summit.
16:43 IST, December 20th 2024
Director of Choreography Bosco Martis performs the hook step of 'Jhoome jo Pathaan' song
Director of Choreography Bosco Martis performs the hook step of ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ song.
16:40 IST, December 20th 2024
BJP MP Sudanshu Trivedi on ‘Sahitya Sur and Shakti’ Sangam
“Focus on your breath for once. You will realise either you will be thinking about past or the future but you will never be thinking about the present,” BJP MP said at Republic Media's Sangam summit.
15:58 IST, December 20th 2024
Folk Singher Malini Awasthi recalls her musical journey
“At home, there was a strong culture of listening to traditional music, as my parents were fond of classical music. I can't quite pinpoint when the idea first took root in my mind, but at some point, I became determined to pursue a career in singing,” folk singer Malini Awasthi at Republic Media's Sangam summit.
15:40 IST, December 20th 2024
PM Modi is a true leader: Yami Gautam
“We feel safe and secure to be led by PM Modi. PM Modi has clarity of thought,” said actress Yami Gautam at Republic Media's Sangam summit.
15:34 IST, December 20th 2024
Felt role in Article 370 was a career defining moment: Yami Gautam
“Whenever I see any script, my role is to look at the script of the movie without any bias; my role is to see whether it will work or whether that role is challenging. I felt this movie was a career-defining moment. Whatever facts we had for the movie, it was absolutely verified,” said actress Yami Gautam at Republic Media's Sangam summit.
14:27 IST, December 20th 2024
Not Ranbir, Vicky or Hrithik, choreographer Bosco Martis likes to work with THIS Bollywood star
Bosco Martis graced the Republic Media's Sangam summit on December 20. The ace Bollywood choreographer spoke about his viral hook steps, his experience of working with industry A-listers, nepotism and his journey so far. He also flaunted his moves and took the stage to teach the steps to the audience present in the studio
14:14 IST, December 20th 2024
'Republic is a revolutionary channel in itself': Smriti Irani
At the Republic Bharat Sangam, former Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Republic is a revolutionary channel in itself.
14:14 IST, December 20th 2024
'Sahitya Ki Shanti, Arnab Ki Kranti': Smriti Irani calls Republic 'revolutionary'
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani praised Republic Media Network, calling it "revolutionary," while addressing the Republic Bharat Sangam Summit taking place at Republic Summit.
Addressing the crowd at the Republic Bharat Sangam Summit, the BJP leader praised the Republic's editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami saying, "Waise to Republic ek apne aap mein ek krantikaari channel hai, lekin, Sahitya ki shaanti aur Arnab ki Kranti woh Republic ke headquarters mein dekhne ko mil rahi hai (Although, Republic in itself is a "revolutionary," channel, but, here we can see the peace of literature and Arnab's revolution at the headquarters of the media house)."
13:39 IST, December 20th 2024
BJP Leader Smriti Irani addresses Republic Bharat Sangam Summit
13:39 IST, December 20th 2024
'Only a Ram Devotee Will Rule the Throne of Delhi': Anamika Amber Jain
Anamika Amber Jain chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' from the Republic stage at the Sangam Summit, accompanied by the song "Only a Ram Devotee Will Rule the Throne of Delhi."
12:37 IST, December 20th 2024
Comedian, poet Surender Sharma slams existing comedy scene At Republic Sangam
ndian poet and writer Surender Sharma graced Republic Media's cultural conclave, Sangam on December 20. In his typical humourist fashion, he spoke about the culture of standup comedy, cracking jokes on his wife and being able to take a joke on oneself. He also clarified his stance on exercising and working out.
In his inimitable style, Sharma made the audience laugh out loud. The session was filled with laughter, observational comedy and repartee with the session host Anamika Pandey. He talked about his family and how it is a source of laughter and inspiration for him.
"I am not a poet. I have no standing a call myself a poet. I am just a small sepoy in the world of poetry and want to rise in life. If I think that I have risen there is no scope for rising up. They should always dream big and achieve and stay humble," Sharma said.
12:12 IST, December 20th 2024
Writer and humorist Surender Sharma speaks at Republic 'Sangam'
Writer and humorist Surender Sharma speaks at Republic 'Sangam'.
11:53 IST, December 20th 2024
'Sanatan has a lot to do with science and everyone should accept this': Sachchidanand Joshi
"Sanatan has a lot to do with science and everyone should accept this", said Sachchidanand Joshi at Republic 'Sangam'
11:49 IST, December 20th 2024
Renowned writer Sachidanand Joshi addresses at Republic Sangam
Renowned writer Sachidanand Joshi addresses at the Republic Sangam Summit- a confluence of 'Sahitya, Sur and Shakti.'
11:26 IST, December 20th 2024
Swati Mishra sings 'Ram Ayenge' at Republic Sangam
Renowned singer Swati Mishra sings ‘Ram Ayenge’ at Republic Sangam Summit – a convergence of 'Literature, Melody, and Power.'
11:04 IST, December 20th 2024
Ganga, Jamuni Tehzeeb: Sonal Mansing on India's Cultural Confluence at Republic 'Bharat' Sangam
Sonal Mansingh, Renowned Classical Dancer and Former Rajya Sabha MP, at Republic Bharat Sangam, said "India is a Nation Defined by the Amalgamation of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb"
she highlighted the deep-rooted differences between Indian classical dance and Western dance forms, emphasising the spiritual connection of Indian art to nature.
"There is a lot of difference between Indian classical and Western dance," Mansingh said during her speech. She elaborated on the unique essence of Indian classical dance, stating, "Our Indian classical dance – we derive energy from all elements of nature."
10:51 IST, December 20th 2024
'In Indian classical dance, we draw inspiration and energy from all elements of nature': Renowned classical dancer Sonal Mansingh
Renowned classical dancer and former Rajya Sabha MP Sonalman Singh, at R Bharat Sangam Summit, said
"When we clap, the sound it generates dispels negative energy.
Each day brings a new beginning filled with fresh energy and positivity.
In Indian classical dance, we draw inspiration and energy from all elements of nature."
10:32 IST, December 20th 2024
'The world now witnesses the resurgence of India's glory': Union minister Shekhawat
"We possessed a rich heritage, repeatedly targeted by invaders.
Our written treasures were destroyed, yet the world now witnesses the resurgence of India's glory.
Our culture is reclaiming its rightful place of honor", said Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
10:33 IST, December 20th 2024
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat delivers opening address at Sangam
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat delivered the opening address at the Republic Bharat Sangam, and stated a few words about India's cultural resilience at the event.
"We possessed a rich heritage, repeatedly targeted by invaders.
Our written treasures were destroyed, yet the world now witnesses the resurgence of India's glory.
Our culture is reclaiming its rightful place of honor", Shekhawat said.
10:19 IST, December 20th 2024
'Sangam' commences with the chanting of Vedic mantras
The Republic 'Sangam' summit, a confluence of 'Sahitya, Sur, and Shakti,' commences with the chanting of Vedic mantras.
10:15 IST, December 20th 2024
Sangam Summit: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lights the ceremonial lamp
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, lighted the ceremonial lamp and inaugurated the Sangam Summit.
10:13 IST, December 20th 2024
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Editor-in-Chief, inaugurates Republic Bharat Sangam Summit
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, inaugurates the Sangam Summit by lighting the ceremonial lamp.
08:36 IST, December 20th 2024
List of Personalities Attending Sangam
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism
- Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP
- Smriti Irani , former Union Minister
- Manoj Tiwari, Bhojpuri actor and MP
- Anupam Kher, Actor
- Kartik Aaryan, Actor
- Annu Kapoor, Actor
- Raghubir Yadav, actor
- Yami Gautam, Actress
- Vikrant Messi, actor
- Akshara Singh, Bhojpuri actress
- Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Kathak dancer
- Swati Mishra, Singer
- Sachchidanand Joshi, writer
- Surendra Sharma, comedian
- Anamika Ambar Jain, poet
- Dastango Himanshu Bajpai, storyteller and litterateur
- pragya sharma dastango
- Bosco Martis, Choreographer
- Kanhaiya Mittal, Bhajan Singer
- Sanjukta Parashar, IPS
- Nasreen Shaikh, captain of the Indian women's Kho-Kho team
- Malini Awasthi, folk singer
- Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist
07:11 IST, December 20th 2024
07:07 IST, December 20th 2024
Many distinguished personalities to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam
Many distinguished personalities are expected to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam. The guest list includes Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr. Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actor Annu Kapoor, and many more.
