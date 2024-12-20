Republic Bharat 'Sangam' Concludes, Leaving Behind Legacy Of Cultural Excellence

Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt memory at the Republic Media Sangam summit, recalling his father's death in 2012. He remembered a conversation from 2011 when they were traveling together.

His father had asked why he wasn't doing more movies, to which Anupam replied that he wasn’t part of the "rat race." His father paused and then remarked, "Oh, you’ve left the race for rats."

“I found this remark empowering,” Anupam Kher said.

Anupam Kher also reflected on the last moments with his father and said, “He wrote something on paper and looked at me. For a man who was about to pass away in the next 20 minutes, he said, 'Live life.'

"How can I be afraid of anything after that,” Anupam Kher said.

