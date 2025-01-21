VIDEO: Sanjoy Roy Conviction Court Mocks The Battle For Abhaya | The Big Debate With Arnab

Any fleeting hopes for justice that Abhaya's parents may have had lay shattered after Kolkata's Sealdah court pronounced life-term for the lone RG Kar rape and murder convict Sanjoy Roy. In a ruling that left many bemused and sparked fury on the streets, the judge said the crime doesn't qualify as rarest of rare... By terming the Abhaya rape and murder 'not the rarest of rare cases,' the Sealdah Court and sessions Judge Anirban Das delivered a crushing blow to the victim's fight for justice and her family's struggle. For the unversed, Sanjoy Roy, convicted of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court on Monday, instead of the death sentence as demanded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).