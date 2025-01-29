Debate With Arnab: Uproar Over Kejriwal's 'Poison Water' Remark Ahead Of Delhi Polls

A heated political battle has erupted after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Haryana government of ‘poisoning’ the Yamuna river, triggering a massive controversy ahead of the Delhi elections. The BJP has strongly condemned Kejriwal’s remarks, calling them ‘dangerous’ and ‘irresponsible,’ and asserting that he cannot be forgiven for making such allegations. As the uproar grows, the Haryana government has threatened to file a defamation suit against Kejriwal, further escalating tensions. With accusations of ‘poisoned water’ now dominating the election discourse, the war of words has intensified, even reaching the Election Commission. Is Delhi truly being ‘poisoned,’ or is this just another political stunt? As both sides trade barbs, Republic investigates the truth behind these claims and their potential impact on the high-stakes electoral battle.