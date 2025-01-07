Debate With Arnab: Stalin vs Guv N Ravi As National Anthem Is Disrespected In Tamil Nadu

For the second time, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his government have refused to sing the National Anthem ahead of the Governor's address at the Assembly session, a clear violation of the National Anthem Code. This act disregards the Governor's prior reminders and shows apparent disrespect to the Constitution.Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi expressed "deep anguish" over this incident on Monday, as stated by the Raj Bhavan. Arriving to deliver the customary address to Assembly members, the Governor made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister Stalin and Speaker M. Appavu to sing the National Anthem, which was "categorically refused," according to a social media post by the Governor's office. The post emphasized that respecting the National Anthem is a Fundamental Duty enshrined in the Constitution, highlighting the gravity of the breach.