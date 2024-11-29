Air India's Pilot Mysterious Death, Boyfriend Being Questioned By Cops

In a heartbreaking incident, 25-year-old Air India pilot Srishti Tuli was found dead in her flat in Andheri, Mumbai, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. Her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, 27, has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide following a complaint lodged by Tuli's uncle. Pandit is currently in police custody until November 29 as investigations continue.

According to the Powai police, Tuli’s body was discovered in her residence, prompting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death. The uncle’s complaint alleged that Pandit had frequently misbehaved with her and engaged in heated arguments, which may have contributed to her mental distress.

This tragic incident has brought attention to the pressures and challenges faced by young professionals and the role of personal relationships in such circumstances. Authorities are delving deeper into the case to uncover more details about the couple’s relationship and the events leading up to Tuli’s untimely demise.