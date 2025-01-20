VIDEO: PCB Faces Scrutiny Over $12 Billion Stadium Renovation Rule Breach | This Is Exclusive

Pakistan is preparing to host the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy in February 2024, marking a significant moment for the country’s cricketing landscape. In anticipation of the event, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has embarked on a large-scale renovation project for the cricket stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, the venues where all matches will be held. These upgrades are aimed at enhancing the facilities and ensuring they meet international standards for the tournament. However, the PCB’s rush to complete the renovations has sparked controversy as it has been reported that the board violated its own procedural regulations in the process. A budget of 12 billion Pakistani rupees was approved for the stadium renovations, but the PCB failed to form the required committee before approving such funds. According to the PCB’s own regulations, only a designated committee has the authority to sanction development expenditures. This deviation from established protocol has raised serious concerns about transparency, governance, and the board’s adherence to proper procedures. The situation has prompted questions about the PCB’s management practices and its commitment to ensuring fair and accountable operations as it prepares for one of the most significant cricket events in the country’s history.