This Is Exclusive: What Does Fingerprint Mismatch In Saif Stabbing Case Reveal?

We can now confirm that the fingerprints found at the crime scene do not match the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad. This startling revelation comes from none other than our sources in the State Criminal Investigation Department which submitted a report categorically stating that Shariful’s fingerprints did not match any of the samples taken from Saif's residence. Yes, multiple fingerprint samples, and not a single one links back to Shariful. The CID's Fingerprint Bureau, through a system-generated report, confirmed these findings and sent the results to the CID Superintendent in Pune on Friday. So, what does this mean? It means the Mumbai Police’s narrative doesn’t just fall apart—it raises serious questions. What is the Mumbai Police trying to conceal? Who are they trying to shield? Viewers, this is no ordinary development, and we will expose the full truth, right here, only on Republic