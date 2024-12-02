Search icon
Published 23:43 IST, December 2nd 2024

Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu All Set To Get Married; Father Reveals Wedding Date And Venue

This marks a new chapter in the life of one of India's most celebrated athletes, as she prepares to embark on this exciting journey with her partner.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PV Sindhu | Image: PTI

PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion in badminton, is set to get married on December 22nd in Udaipur. Fresh from her victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, where she ended a long title drought, Sindhu will tie the knot with Venkata Datta Sai, a Hyderabad-based executive director at Posidex Technologies. 

PV Sindhu's father reveals wedding date and venue

This marks a new chapter in the life of one of India's most celebrated athletes, as she prepares to embark on this exciting journey with her partner.

“The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January,” Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

“So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important.” The wedding-related events will begin on December 20.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India’s greatest athletes with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Updated 23:43 IST, December 2nd 2024

