Who Is Venkata Datta Sai: PV Sindhu's Would-Be-Husband Who Has Worked With Top IPL Franchise

On December 22nd, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion in badminton, will tie the knot in Udaipur. Fresh from her triumph at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, where she broke a long championship drought, Sindhu will wed Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director from Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai, the fiancé of badminton star PV Sindhu?

In a private wedding in Udaipur, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu will marry Venkata Datta Sai, the news broke this week. The wedding festivities will begin on December 20 and culminate on December 24 with a big luncheon in Hyderabad. The pair scheduled the wedding so that Sindhu could continue her international badminton career in January, considering the significance of the next season.

Venkata Datta Sai, Sindhu's fiancé, is a well-known executive director at Posidex Technologies and lives in Hyderabad. He is an experienced professional with backgrounds in asset management, data science, and finance.

According to several media outlets, Datta Sai has a solid academic background, having earned a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He then earned a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University, graduating in 2018.

Reportedly, Datta Sai obtained a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Bangalore to broaden his knowledge.

He had insightful encounters during his tenure as an in-house consultant and summer intern at JSW, where he began his career. He was also responsible for the Delhi Capitals during his time at JSW, which added a significant amount of diversity to his professional experience. Upon reflecting on this experience, Datta Sai shared LinkedIn insights that underscored the skills and knowledge he developed while overseeing the administration of a cricket franchise. He composed the following:

"My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learnt a lot from both of these experiences."

Datta Sai showed his adaptability and leadership skills by assuming twin leadership posts in 2019. Having been Executive Director at Posidex Technologies and Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management, he rapidly became known as a creative thinker and strategist. At Posidex, he works on modern ways to revolutionise banking procedures.

Datta Sai is still outstanding as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies, where he manages important areas such marketing, human resources, and worldwide alliances, so guiding the expansion and creativity of the business worldwide.

PV Sindhu's father reveals wedding date and venue

This marks a new chapter in the life of one of India's most celebrated athletes, as she prepares to embark on this exciting journey with her partner.

“The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January,” Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

“So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important.” The wedding-related events will begin on December 20.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India’s greatest athletes with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games.