Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:29 IST, January 18th 2025

Hornets' Second-leading Scorer Brandon Miller Out Indefinitely With A Torn Wrist Ligament

Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller, the team's second-leading scorer, will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Brandon Miller | Image: AP

Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller, the team's second-leading scorer, will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was held out of Charlotte's 125-123 win over Chicago on Friday night with what the team initially called a “wrist sprain.” The Hornets announced after the game that Miller, who's averaging 21 points, has a torn wrist ligament.

Miller underwent an MRI on his wrist after being injured in the Hornets' win at Utah on Wednesday night. The team said additional updates on his status would be provided when needed.

“It’s one of those bittersweet things where you’re happy for the victory, but unfortunate news on Brandon,” Hornets coach Charles Lee said. “I think we’ll continue to evaluate where he is and do as much testing as we can.

“We’ll just kind of have to band together and help him through his rehab.”

The 22-year-old Miller, who played one season at Alabama before turning pro, is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.2 minutes per game in 27 games this season. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Updated 23:29 IST, January 18th 2025

Recommended

Emergency Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Shows Decent Growth
Entertainment News
Saif's Stabbing Case: Actor Recovers While Attacker Remains On The Run
Entertainment News
Notorious Serial Killer 'Butcher of Delhi' Arrested After 1 Year
India News
Shimla Municipal Corporation Driver Dies as Vehicle Falls Into Gorge
India News
Main Accused Sanjoy Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Horror Case | LIVE
India News
India Emerging Major Pole Over The Global Economy: Singapore President
India News
Indian Men And Women's Teams Storm Into Kho Kho World Cup Finals
SportFit
Magnussen Puts F1 In Rearview Mirror For Good And Begins His 2nd Career
SportFit
Part of Knife Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan Recovered By Mumbai Police
India News
Aero India 2025: BBMP Imposes Ban on Meat Stalls, Non-Veg Eateries
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: