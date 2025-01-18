Hornets' Second-leading Scorer Brandon Miller Out Indefinitely With A Torn Wrist Ligament

Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller, the team's second-leading scorer, will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn ligament in his right wrist.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was held out of Charlotte's 125-123 win over Chicago on Friday night with what the team initially called a “wrist sprain.” The Hornets announced after the game that Miller, who's averaging 21 points, has a torn wrist ligament.

Miller underwent an MRI on his wrist after being injured in the Hornets' win at Utah on Wednesday night. The team said additional updates on his status would be provided when needed.

“It’s one of those bittersweet things where you’re happy for the victory, but unfortunate news on Brandon,” Hornets coach Charles Lee said. “I think we’ll continue to evaluate where he is and do as much testing as we can.

“We’ll just kind of have to band together and help him through his rehab.”