2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely to Miss ODIs vs England - REPORT

Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to miss the ODI and T20I series versus England ahead of the Champions Trophy . While this piece of information cannot be confirmed, Indian media outlet Inside Sport have claimed the two cricketers will go on a long break after the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Both Rohit and Kohli have been making the news for their poor form with the bat in the ongoing Test series in Australia and speculations are rife that they may announce their retirements after the fifth and final Test at Sydney. If they miss the series against England, ahead of the Champions Trophy, they are bound to draw criticism. The series against England would give the two senior cricketers good opportunity to get in the groove before the Champions Trophy.