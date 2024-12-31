Search icon
Published 13:12 IST, December 31st 2024

2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely to Miss ODIs vs England - REPORT

Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to miss the ODI and T20I series versus England ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit, Kohli in CT 25 Promo | Image: X Screengrab

Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to miss the ODI and T20I series versus England ahead of the Champions Trophy . While this piece of information cannot be confirmed, Indian media outlet Inside Sport have claimed the two cricketers will go on a long break after the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Both Rohit and Kohli have been making the news for their poor form with the bat in the ongoing Test series in Australia and speculations are rife that they may announce their retirements after the fifth and final Test at Sydney. If they miss the series against England, ahead of the Champions Trophy, they are bound to draw criticism. The series against England would give the two senior cricketers good opportunity to get in the groove before the Champions Trophy. 

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma in IND's CT Squad? 60-Ball Ton in VHT Brightens Chances

ICC Men’s CT 25 GROUPS

Group A: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand

Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa

The much-anticipated tournament would be played in ‘hybrid’ model in which India will play their matches in Dubai. Also, if the Indian team reaches the knockout stages, they would continue to play their games in Dubai. 

Defending champions Pakistan will be the primary hosts for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 with matches scheduled in Lahore, Karachi and Dubai.

Pakistan will be hosting its first major global tournament since the ODI World Cup in 1996.

ALSO READ: Dark Reality Of Jasprit Bumrah's Workload That Nobody Is Talking About

BUMRAH ALSO WILL MISS ENGLAND SERIES

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah may also miss the England series due to workload issues. One reckons Bumrah totally deserves the break after his incredible show throughout the Australian summer. But question marks are bound to be raised on Rohit and Kohli if they get rested. 

 

Updated 13:19 IST, December 31st 2024

Virat Kohli Champions Trophy

