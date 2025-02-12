'There Would Have Been Planning': Aaron Finch Questions Marcus Stoinis' Sudden ODI Retirement Prior To Champions Trophy

Cricket Australia is in a haywire as some of Australia's top stars are unavailable for the ICC Champions Trophy. With Pat Cummins being injured, CA was hit by another jolt when Marcus Stoinis announced his sudden retirement from the ODI format. The Aussie all-rounder called time in his career just days ahead of the marquee ICC competition. Aaron Finch was upset with the all-rounder's decision as he believes his decision to retire could have been planned better.

Aaron Finch Upset Over Marcus Stoinis' Sudden Retirement Decision before Champions Trophy

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch voices criticism over Marcus Stoinis' sudden retirement from the ODI format as he believes that the all-rounder could have informed Cricket Australia and the team management much beforehand. Finch also spoke about what prompted Stoinis to call time in his ODI career, citing the time he has to be on the road for the team as the prime reason.

"When you've had the faith put in you by the selection, the coach and the captain - maybe a little bit more of a heads up? Saying, 'You know, this is what I am thinking.' I would be surprised if it was an off the cuff decision as well, I am sure there would have been planning down the track, there would have been conversations between Andrew McDonald and Marcus Stoinis to try to get to the decision.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis gets bowled by India's Mohammed Shami during the 1st ODI match at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali | Image: ANI Photo

At the end of the day, each player has the opportunity to decide what their fate is going forward. For me, if you look at Marcus Stoinis for the last couple of years, he's preferred to play the T20 route. Being in Pakistan, then straight to India after a summer of cricket at home, that can potentially be four-five months on the road, so maybe that contributed to the decision," Aaron Finch said while speaking to ESPN Australia's 'Around The Wicket' Podcast.

CA Lost Another Key Player As Mitchell Starc Opts Out

Trouble continues to mount on Australia as one of their premier pacers, Mitchell Starc, has opted out of the Champions Trophy tournament. CA's Chair of Men's Selectors George Bailey made the decision public. The veteran pacer has been having some discomfort in his ankle in the Sri Lanka tour, and he is yet to comment on his decision to opt out from the team. They have already lost Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh due to injuries and Marcus Stoinis over retirement.